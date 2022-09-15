 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ArtMarket in Kenosha's Union Park on Sept. 18

Kenosha ArtMarket

Jessica DeBoer, left, was selling Lake Michigan beach glass jewelry and cork earrings at a July 2021 Kenosha ArtMarket in Union Park. The market returns on Sunsay.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

KENOSHA — The Kenosha ArtMarket is back in Union Park this weekend for the fourth market of the season.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 — and continuing every third Sunday of the month through October — area artists sell their original art in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave.

The market features original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more. Acoustic music will be scheduled throughout the day, thanks to the Union Park Tavern.

Beth Dary, director of Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, which helps organize and support the ArtMarket, said the gallery has “kind of adopted” Union Park, working over the years to make the space more welcoming for local artists and the ArtMarket.

The park also features a public sculpture, a Little Free Library, the Little Free Art Gallery and mosaic planters.

People are also reading…

“We really wanted to give artists of all calibers a way to sell original artwork,” Dary said of launching the ArtMarket.

In 2021, Dary said the number of vendors increased throughout the season, which runs through October.

“We have been blown away by the response by the public. It has exceeded our expectations,” Dary said.

For more information, including about becoming a vendor or a volunteer, go to kenoshaartmarket.org.

