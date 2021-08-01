As CDC recommends masking up again indoors, coverings remain optional for city, county and Unified for now

However, as of Aug. 1, masks will be optional, Racine Unified officials announced last week. Tapp said that the district would continue to review the latest guidance and data “and that could change at some point.”

David Brownholland, who also attended Kenosha Unified’s meeting virtually, said the district should listen to the experts and require masks so that all students can go back to school in the fall.

“These experts are saying that our children aren’t safe enough unless everyone around is masked,” said Brownholland, a local chemist whose children attended school through the district’s virtual option last year but wants his children to be able to return to school in person.

“This isn’t a real choice. Forcing my child into an unsafe environment with unmasked and unvaccinated children takes choice away. Wearing a mask does not adequately protect my children,” he said. “They need all of those around them to wear masks in order to be protected.”