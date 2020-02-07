As 2020 Census approaches, Kenosha County urges all residents to respond
JIM KREUSER

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser speaks about his tenure in office at the Kenosha News on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Soon it will be time for people across the nation to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census, and Kenosha County is striving for full participation from its residents.

County Executive Jim Kreuser said it is crucial for residents to respond to the Census, as their participation has a direct effect on the federal and state aids that the county and its communities receive for various services, from education and workforce development to public health and transportation.

“Not counting everybody in our county amounts to leaving money on the table for our community,” Kreuser said. “I ask that everybody please take the time — and it doesn’t take long — to respond to the Census and make sure that Kenosha County counts.”

Coming in March

Households in Kenosha should receive their first contact from the U.S. Census in March, in the form of a letter asking a household member to go online to complete the census questionnaire or to respond by phone.

The letter will include a unique ID number that must be used to respond online or by phone. Areas deemed less likely to respond online will receive a paper questionnaire along with their invitation.

Households that have not yet responded online or by phone by early April will receive a reminder letter and a paper questionnaire.

A final reminder postcard will be sent in late April before a Census taker follows up in person at the household.

“You can make a difference for our county by responding to the Census,” Kreuser said. “Let’s all do our part to make participation in Kenosha County 100 percent.”

All responses will be kept confidential under federal law. The Census will not ask respondents to declare whether they are U.S. citizens.

Keep up with local Census activities by following the Kenosha County 2020 Census Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/KenoshaCounty2020Census.

Census 2020 FAQs

What is the decennial census?

Every 10 years, the federal government conducts a population count of everyone in the United States. Data from the census provide the basis for distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to communities across the country to support vital programs — impacting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy. They are also used to redraw the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts and accurately determine the number of congressional seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.

How can I respond?

In 2020, for the first time ever, the U.S. Census Bureau will accept responses online, but you can still respond by phone or mail if you prefer. The response processes will be outlined in a letter that you will receive from the U.S. Census Bureau sometime in March.

What information will be requested?

The decennial census will collect basic information about the people living in your household. When completing the census, you should count everyone living in your household on April 1, 2020.

What information will not be requested?

The census bureau will never ask for Social Security numbers, bank or credit card numbers, money or donations, or anything on behalf of a political party.

Will my information be kept confidential?

Strict federal law protects your census responses. It is against the law for any Census Bureau employee to disclose or publish any census information that identifies an individual. Census Bureau employees take a lifelong pledge of confidentiality to handle data responsibly and keep respondents’ information private.

What about data security?

The Census Bureau has a robust cybersecurity program that incorporates industry best practices and federal security standards for encrypting data.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Census workers needed

The Census Bureau continues to seek part-time, temporary employees to handle census taking and other duties locally. Learn more at www.2020census.gov.

