As 2020 Census approaches, Kenosha County urges all residents to respond

Soon it will be time for people across the nation to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census, and Kenosha County is striving for full participation from its residents.
County Executive Jim Kreuser said it is crucial for residents to respond to the Census, as their participation has a direct effect on the federal and state aids that the county and its communities receive for various services, from education and workforce development to public health and transportation.
“Not counting everybody in our county amounts to leaving money on the table for our community,” Kreuser said. “I ask that everybody please take the time — and it doesn’t take long — to respond to the Census and make sure that Kenosha County counts.”
Coming in March
Households in Kenosha should receive their first contact from the U.S. Census in March, in the form of a letter asking a household member to go online to complete the census questionnaire or to respond by phone.
The letter will include a unique ID number that must be used to respond online or by phone. Areas deemed less likely to respond online will receive a paper questionnaire along with their invitation.
Households that have not yet responded online or by phone by early April will receive a reminder letter and a paper questionnaire.
A final reminder postcard will be sent in late April before a Census taker follows up in person at the household.
“You can make a difference for our county by responding to the Census,” Kreuser said. “Let’s all do our part to make participation in Kenosha County 100 percent.”
All responses will be kept confidential under federal law. The Census will not ask respondents to declare whether they are U.S. citizens.
Keep up with local Census activities by following the Kenosha County 2020 Census Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/KenoshaCounty2020Census.
