As Chauvin trial begins, Kenosha city committee urged to review local police policy on chokeholds

A city committee will soon review the use of chokeholds by local police in subduing suspects amid high-profile incidents that have forced law enforcement nationwide to consider alternatives, including doing away with the practice altogether.

Rocco LaMacchia, who chairs Kenosha’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee, said he and the committee plan to look into the matter after a Kenosha resident brought the issue to light during the panel’s Monday night meeting.

Resident Joel Trudell said the Kenosha Police Department has not “outlawed the use of chokeholds” by its on-duty officers. Citing the department’s policy and procedure governing “use of force,” a chokehold is defined as “a physical maneuver or technique that restricts an individual’s ability to breathe for the purpose of incapacitation,” Trudell said.

In another section of the policy, Trudell cited the use of the chokehold as prohibited, except in instances where “deadly force is allowed and only as a last resort.”

Trudell called on the committee to recommend prohibiting the practice and to eliminate the training officers would receive to deploy the tactic, as well as to eliminate the reference of chokeholds used in training materials and in materials used by the police department altogether.