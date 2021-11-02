As council OK's Downtown ramp lease for post office seasonal delivery vans, off-street parking talks for snow emergencies not far behind

“We don’t want the parking ramp used entirely for leases when it was sold to the city as a means to decrease parking problems in the Downtown area and basically allow customers in the Downtown area available and convenient parking.”

He said administration should be “very prudent” about further extending lease agreements.

Nearby Herzing University, 5800 Seventh Ave., has an option to lease more than 100 parking spaces in the structure in 23-space increments, said Kennedy.

“They haven’t exercised their option to lease them just yet,” Kennedy said. The parking structure has 364 slots and currently there’s ample parking for the public within the ramp, he said.

“Well, my thinking is, this an asset to Kenosha,” Kennedy said, following the meeting. “We’ve got to leverage that against our visitors coming to support our Downtown businesses. That’s the piece that we’re always looking at.”

As the holidays approach and the countdown to winter begins, however, Kennedy said the Transit Commission will soon discuss and look for ways to handle off-street parking for Downtown residents and businesses during major snow events.