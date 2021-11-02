As council OK's Downtown ramp lease for post office seasonal delivery vans, off-street parking talks for snow emergencies not far behind

Kenosha's Downtown parking structure will accommodate a half dozen U.S. Postal Service delivery vans in time for the holiday season, but the ramp could soon be the next space for off-street parking as the city plans to examine where residents’ vehicles may go during major snow events.
On Monday night, the Kenosha City Council approved a lease that would allow the postal service to park six vans on the second floor of the five-story ramp on Eighth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets. The $8 million parking structure opened in March 8 and provides free parking for residents and visitors alike in a centralized location.
Ald. Anthony Kennedy, chair of the city’s Transit Commission, said the lease would allow the post office at 5605 Sheridan Road to temporarily use the spaces through Jan. 7, 2022. The post office is leasing the slots for $500. Both the commission and the city’s Finance Committee approved the lease prior to the council meeting on Monday.
During deliberations, Ald. Jan Michalski, however, expressed concern about residents and public being able to park their vehicles in the ramp.
“I know we are going to get hit frequently with requests for leasing parking spaces, many parking spaces,” said Michalski. “But the city garage … we built for the citizens at great expense and although I’m going to be voting for this, considering the postal service and although (the lease) isn’t that much, I want to recommend that the city administration look very carefully.
“We don’t want the parking ramp used entirely for leases when it was sold to the city as a means to decrease parking problems in the Downtown area and basically allow customers in the Downtown area available and convenient parking.”
He said administration should be “very prudent” about further extending lease agreements.
Nearby Herzing University, 5800 Seventh Ave., has an option to lease more than 100 parking spaces in the structure in 23-space increments, said Kennedy.
“They haven’t exercised their option to lease them just yet,” Kennedy said. The parking structure has 364 slots and currently there’s ample parking for the public within the ramp, he said.
“Well, my thinking is, this an asset to Kenosha,” Kennedy said, following the meeting. “We’ve got to leverage that against our visitors coming to support our Downtown businesses. That’s the piece that we’re always looking at.”
As the holidays approach and the countdown to winter begins, however, Kennedy said the Transit Commission will soon discuss and look for ways to handle off-street parking for Downtown residents and businesses during major snow events.
“We’re going to have to have that discussion on winter parking and utilization of the parking structure during snow-clearing emergencies,” he said. “I don’t know where this discussion is going to go yet. I think it’s time to have the discussion before the snow hits, though.”
Kennedy said that between the commission and the Public Works Committee, there’s opportunity to communicate with residents sooner than later about possible options.
“That would be the transition to allow city residents to get (their vehicles) off the streets so we can do snow removal,” Kennedy said. “The question is, how do we manage that, or do it in a way that’s efficient.”