As county jail works to limit spread of COVID, staff member and inmate die of virus on same day

Two people associated with the county jail system — a corporal who worked in detentions for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and a Kenosha man who had been in custody for months for a child support issue — died of COVID-19 on the same day earlier this month.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Cpl. Christopher Basina, a 23-year veteran of the department, died of COVID on Oct. 1. Sgt. David Wright said it was the department’s first COVID death.
The department put out a statement about Basina’s death on social media.
“The KSD considers it an honor to have served alongside Corporal Basina for the past 23 years, and he will be missed by many,” the statement read.
Wright said Basina worked as a supervisor at the Kenosha County Detention Center on 88th Avenue throughout his career with the department.
On the same day Basina died, a man who had been serving a court-ordered commitment for failing to pay child support died at a local hospital after contracting COVID at KCDC.
Michael Osborn, 40, had been jailed for contempt of court on April 25, ordered to serve 180 days in jail after failing to take part in a court-ordered program for parents and for failing to stay current on his child support payments.
Wright said Osborn was transferred to the hospital from KCDC on Sept. 26 after contracting COVID while in custody. The court ordered him released from his contempt commitment on Oct. 1. According to Osborn’s girlfriend, Raven Hermanson, Osborn was already on a ventilator at the hospital by that time.
Hermanson, who lived with Osborn, said she wasn’t sure how much child support money her boyfriend had owed for his two children from a previous relationship. According to court records, he would have been released from jail if he had been able to post $2,500.
“I know it wasn’t enough for him to die over,” Hermanson said.
High-risk environment
People housed in jails and prisons — and the staff who work with them— have been at high risk of COVID exposure during the pandemic because of the confined conditions. According to the COVID Prison Project, which has been tracking cases nationwide throughout the pandemic, as of Oct. 11 there had been about 430,000 cases among incarcerated people nationwide, with 2,615 deaths, and 115,500 cases, with 224 deaths, among facility staff.
In Kenosha County, the Sheriff’s Department, which operates the jail system, implemented a series of changes to try to limit the spread of the virus at the beginning of the pandemic. Those included limiting transfers between facilities, switching to video court appearances, cutting back on taking people into custody for non-violent offenses and mask mandates. The department also ended its long-term contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in March 2020, because it no longer wanted to accept ICE detainees as part of efforts to limit the spread of the virus into the jails.
Despite those precautions, at one point in May 2020 about 20 percent of people housed at KCDC and the pretrial facility tested positive in facility-wide testing. After months of quarantines and other precautions, the virus was brought under control at the jails, and some of the restrictions put in place were eased.
Then last month, after as many 15 inmates and staff tested positive at KCDC, the department issued a series of new precautions to try to stop the spread.
“When we get a positive case, we’re going to take the necessary precautions to make sure we don’t spread it,” Wright said.
He said that the department ended transfers between the pretrial facility and KCDC, stopped moving staff between the two facilities, ended professional visitation for quarantine dorms and shifted court appearances for people housed at KCDC to video appearances whenever possible.
“All non-essential activity suspended until further notice,” stated a Sept. 19 email from detention leadership.
Follows trends in community
The increase in cases at the jails this fall mirrored the increase in cases in the community in general.
According to county data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the spread of the virus had dropped sharply early in the year as vaccines became widely available. New positive tests had fallen to a seven-day average of as low as two cases during the summer. But in late August, cases began to spike once again, with the seven-day average rising to 87 in mid-September before again beginning to fall in October.
Although cases have started to decline in the county, a fall in death rates tends to lag the fall in cases. According to state data, the number of COVID deaths in the county continued to rise in September and October after having been flat since May. Between May 1 and Sept. 1, just 15 people died in the county of COVID. Between Sept. 1 and Oct. 10, there were 25 deaths.
According to Centers for Disease Control data, people who are not vaccinated are more than 10 times more likely to die of COVID than vaccinated people who contract the virus.
Voluntary vaccination
While the Sheriff’s Department has a series of measures in place to try to stop the spread of COVID, vaccination for both staff and inmates is voluntary. Wright said there was no data available on the percentage of staff and of people housed at the facilities who have been vaccinated.
According to county data, 48 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated, well below the national rate of 57 percent.
“I think the jail is trying to keep people safe,” said a defense attorney working in Kenosha County.
At the same time, she said, clients she works with that are housed at the jails feel vulnerable, are subject to segregation “which comes with its own issues” because of COVID precautions, and often say they feel like they are not getting information about the presence of the virus at the facilities.
The precautions also make it tougher for clients to work with attorneys on their cases.
“Access to them has been very limited because of this. We can only do phone calls and through the glass,” the defense attorney said.
A quick decline
According to the court records, Osborn, the KCDC inmate who died from COVID, did not have an attorney when he was jailed on the contempt order, which was associated with a 2013 divorce case. He had been ordered as part of that divorce to pay $175 a month in child support for his children.
Only sporadically employed, Osborn was in arrears by more than $18,000 by June 2019. The court record shows the contempt order sending him to jail came after he failed to show up for a series of hearings about his late payments and after he failed to take part in a court-ordered state program for parents with a history of failing to pay child support. Although he had made 11 payments toward his child support bill after December 2020, he was ordered to jail in March after he again failed to show up for a court hearing.
Osborn’s longtime friend, Mike Johnson, who owns Fade City Barbershop in Uptown, just a few doors away from Osborn and Hermanson’s apartment, said Osborn loved his kids but had little money.
“Mike’s lived in this neighborhood since he was a kid. Mike was a true-blue Uptowner,” Johnson said, adding that he and Osborn had been friends since they attended elementary school together.
Johnson said Osborn had a rough childhood and sometimes struggled, supporting himself through a series of temporary jobs.
“Mike was no troublemaker, Mike was a cool guy,” Johnson said.
When he found he had been ordered to spend 180 days in jail, Osborn turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Department. While in jail, he took part in the county work crew to try to pay off his debt.
“He just sat the time, because he said he had more time than money,” Johnson said.
Hermanson said she got a message from Osborn from jail saying he had been diagnosed with COVID.
“The next day I got a call from his sister that he was in the hospital,” Hermanson said. “I was able to talk to him the next day. It was the last day I was able to hear his voice.”
She said she was told that another person housed at KCDC had alerted staff to how sick Osborn was before he was transferred to the hospital.
“Another person went and told them he’s not doing good, he needs to go to the hospital,” Hermanson said, adding that person told staff that Osborn had been lying on the floor at KCDC and unable to get up.
Soon after he was hospitalized, Hermanson said, Osborn was placed on a ventilator. Because of COVID restrictions, she said, she was not allowed to see him at the hospital.
“His sister gave me a call and said he wasn’t doing good, that it wasn’t looking good. About an hour later I got a call that they were bringing a chaplain,” Hermanson said. “And an hour later I got a call that he died.”