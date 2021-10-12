As county jail works to limit spread of COVID, staff member and inmate die of virus on same day

Johnson said Osborn had a rough childhood and sometimes struggled, supporting himself through a series of temporary jobs.

“Mike was no troublemaker, Mike was a cool guy,” Johnson said.

When he found he had been ordered to spend 180 days in jail, Osborn turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Department. While in jail, he took part in the county work crew to try to pay off his debt.

“He just sat the time, because he said he had more time than money,” Johnson said.

Hermanson said she got a message from Osborn from jail saying he had been diagnosed with COVID.

“The next day I got a call from his sister that he was in the hospital,” Hermanson said. “I was able to talk to him the next day. It was the last day I was able to hear his voice.”

She said she was told that another person housed at KCDC had alerted staff to how sick Osborn was before he was transferred to the hospital.

“Another person went and told them he’s not doing good, he needs to go to the hospital,” Hermanson said, adding that person told staff that Osborn had been lying on the floor at KCDC and unable to get up.