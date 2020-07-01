As court officials work on a plan to restart jury trials, a high profile case is on the horizon

After months of holding court appearances online, the Kenosha County Circuit Court system is edging back toward in-person appearances with jury trials expected to resume late this summer.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the courts to move to remote court appearances in April, with the judges, defendants and lawyers appearing separately via Zoom and the public able to watch through a video link. The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended all jury trials in the state through May.
Counties are now reopening their courts based on the prevalence of the virus in their area. In Kenosha County, which has had one of the highest number of cases in the state — and where at one point nearly 20% of the people housed at the county jail and detention center tested positive for the virus — court officials are being cautious.
The first phase of the reopening plan began this week, with a limited number of in-person hearings approved by judges. In phase two — which is likely to begin this month although a date hasn’t been determined — all hearings can be held in person, although the parties involved can continue appear online as well.
Chief Judge Jason Rossell said the exact date of the reopening for phase two will depend on county virus statistics. Once phase two begins, he said, “that will be our three-week window to begin jury trials.”
A committee made up of judges, court officials and attorneys is meeting weekly to come up with a plan. “The first question is where. The second question is how,” Rossell said.
The high-profile Martice Fuller trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection Aug. 31.The case is a challenging one for the court to run while maintaining COVID-19 safety precautions.
Fuller, 17, is accused of killing his former girlfriend, 15-year-old Kaylie Juga, and attempting to kill her mother. His case had been scheduled to go to trial last February, but was postponed before opening statements began after the court learned Fuller had asked people to reach out on his behalf to members of the jury.
At a hearing Wednesday, Judge Mary K. Wagner spoke to prosecutors and Fuller’s defense attorneys about the way the trial may proceed while maintaining social distancing for the jury and safety precautions for the people in the courtroom.
Wagner said jury selection will likely be held at the Kenosha County Center on Highway 50 in Bristol.
“All members of the jury will be required to wear masks, all people in the courtroom, everyone in the audience,” she said.
Wagner said the trial itself would likely be held at the courthouse, but with the jury spread out in what would normally be the gallery to meet social distancing requirements. That will sharply reduce the number of people who would be able to watch the trial from the audience.
“My courtroom would have five spots for the public, five little spots for them to be sitting. That’s not very many people,” Wagner said.
District Attorney Michael Graveley suggested that remote viewing of the trial may be possible. “There are an enormous number of people who want to be present,” he said.
Graveley said it would be better to try to keep supporters of the Juga family and of Fuller’s family separate. “I would rather look at some of closed circuit options,” he said.
At the start of the abandoned trial in February, so many people attempted to attend that every seat in the courtroom was taken and dozens of people waited outside in the hall.
Defense attorney Carl Johnson suggested the attorneys and the court do a walk-through of the jury selection process at the county building before Aug. 31.
“I think preparation is going to be the key,” Johnson said. “We can do a walk through of the space, and walk through of how the jury is going to move or not move (from room to room) so this can run as smoothly as it is possible to run under these conditions.”
