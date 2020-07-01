As court officials work on a plan to restart jury trials, a high profile case is on the horizon

A committee made up of judges, court officials and attorneys is meeting weekly to come up with a plan. “The first question is where. The second question is how,” Rossell said.

The high-profile Martice Fuller trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection Aug. 31.The case is a challenging one for the court to run while maintaining COVID-19 safety precautions.

Fuller, 17, is accused of killing his former girlfriend, 15-year-old Kaylie Juga, and attempting to kill her mother. His case had been scheduled to go to trial last February, but was postponed before opening statements began after the court learned Fuller had asked people to reach out on his behalf to members of the jury.

At a hearing Wednesday, Judge Mary K. Wagner spoke to prosecutors and Fuller’s defense attorneys about the way the trial may proceed while maintaining social distancing for the jury and safety precautions for the people in the courtroom.

Wagner said jury selection will likely be held at the Kenosha County Center on Highway 50 in Bristol.

“All members of the jury will be required to wear masks, all people in the courtroom, everyone in the audience,” she said.