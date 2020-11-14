As COVID-19 cases surge, local officials implore public to take safety precautions

“We are in an urgent crisis with COVID-19,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “I am calling on our community to take this very seriously — to take the steps we all need to be doing to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this virus, including wearing a mask and staying at home when possible. I know many of you are already doing that, but the significant, continuing spread of cases that we’re seeing shows that we all need to be on high alert.”