As COVID-19 deaths increase in the county, the virus hits multiple members of the same family

Sisters and best of friends, Joanie Brookhouse and Marianne Sullivan-Granger were partners in looking out for their 95-year-old mother Lillian Tredon.
Although she was 95, Tredon still lived in her own home and was in such good health that she only needed one regular prescription, a daily thyroid pill. The family joked that she was indestructible, that she had nine lives.
On the first Monday in November, Brookhouse said, she took her mom to a regularly scheduled appointment at the eye doctor. Her sister Sullivan-Granger, 72, was planning to take their home to another appointment at a podiatrist on Thursday.
“On Tuesday (Marianne) said I don’t think I can take mom to the foot doctor because I’ve been sick. She said I think I’ve got the flu,” Brookhouse said.
Then on Wednesday, Lillian began to cough.
Within weeks, five members of the family were ill with COVID-19 and two, the matriarch Lillian and daughter Marianne were both dead.
“We weren’t a really big family,” Brookhouse said. “Now half of us in the pictures have disappeared.”
For the family, the impact of the illness coupled with frustration with how some people in society and government have addressed the pandemic has added to the pain.
“I saw what it did,” said Laura Horak, Sullivan-Granger’s daughter. “I was there at the end with my grandmother and my mother — it rippled through our whole family.”
Alarming statistics
Coronavirus infections and deaths began to climb steadily in November in Wisconsin and in Kenosha County.
As of Wednesday, nearly 9,700 people in the county had been diagnosed with COVID and 154 people have died. More than half of those deaths have been over the last eight weeks.
“Since Oct.1 we’ve had 81 deaths,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit, saying that officials are projecting deaths from the virus to continue at elevated levels through February.
“Our Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office is strained because more and more people are dying,” Freiheit said. “In a normal month before COVID they would investigate 120 to 130 deaths and sign 20 to 25 death certificates … in November they investigated 216 deaths and signed 104 death certificates.”
There have been several cases in the county with multiple members of the same family who have died from the illness.
Aggressive and unpredictable
Brookhouse said the path of the virus through her family showed how unpredictable it can be.
She said her mother Lillian began to cough on Wednesday, Nov. 4 and quickly became so ill that the family called 911. She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, and stayed in the hospital for two days, seeming to bounce back.
“They sent her home on Friday with supplemental oxygen,” Brookhouse said. The family could not see her because of the chance of infection, so a homecare worker agreed to help at the house. ”I saw her that weekend, standing outside her door. She was sitting in a chair and we waved and I said I love you.”
The following day Lillian’s condition crashed. “On Saturday we had to call the ambulance, she couldn’t breathe, she was all panicky — by Monday (Nov. 9) she died.”
Brookhouse and Horak, along with Horak’s son, were able to be with her at the hospital. “We got there to say our goodbyes. She was pretty much unconscious. They took the mask off and we stayed there and held her hand,” Brookhouse said. Her mother died within a few minutes.
Meanwhile, Sullivan-Granger had also become very ill and was having trouble breathing but had tested negative for COVID. With the negative test — a false negative, it turned out — she thought she had pneumonia, and her daughter Horak came to her mother’s home in Kenosha to help care for her.
“She wasn’t getting better, she got extremely weak,” Horak said. “She was sleeping in a recliner so she could stay upright, and one day she tried to get out of the chair and she was so weak she couldn’t get up.”
Horak was on the phone with Brookhouse Nov. 14 while Sullivan-Granger argued that she didn’t need to go to the hospital because she had tested negative for COVID. “I said she’s going and I called 911,” Brookhouse said.
“When the paramedics took her out she was so weak she couldn’t even stand,” Horak said. “She said ‘I’m freezing’ and the paramedics said ma’am, you are burning up. We need to cool you off.”
At the hospital, Sullivan-Granger was immediately tested again for COVID. This time the test was positive. Brookhouse, her husband and Horak eventually all tested positive as well.
Marianne’s condition seemed to improve before crashing again. Horak said her mother, a retired nurse, was unable to speak on the phone but she was able to communicate by text. “She was even yelling at the nurses for constantly asking if she was okay. She got feisty.”
But her condition deteriorated. “It was a rollercoaster until the last two days, and then we got a call at like 6 a.m. (on Nov. 28) saying that if we wanted to see her we had better come now,” Brookhouse said.
At the hospital, the doctor in the room had worked with Sullivan-Granger before her retirement from nursing. “The doctors said ‘I’ve known Marianne for years. I can’t save her now, so I’ll make her comfortable,” Brookhouse said.
Unlike her mother, who was unconscious and died quickly after oxygen was removed, her sister opened her eyes and watched them as the family spoke to her to say goodbye. “Within 2½ hours she was gone.”
For the members of the family who became ill but recovered, the illness took different courses. Horak said she was sick with a fever and body aches for just about a day, while Sullivan-Granger had a long list of symptoms that were not bad enough that she needed to be hospitalized, but left her weak and unable to get out of bed. This week she was continuing to spend most of her time resting resting, trying to recover.
Celebrating and remembering
Sullivan-Granger’s funeral is scheduled to take place Saturday. Although she worked as a nurse until her retirement six years ago, Sullivan-Granger also owned Sullivan’s Place, 6015 75th St., with her late husband, and her sister said Sullivan-Granger continued to run that business although she did not work in the bar itself. On social media, the bar is advertising a “celebration of life” at the bar after her funeral.
Tredon’s funeral was on Nov. 19th. Sullivan-Granger, then still in the hospital, watched the funeral on a livestream. Brookhouse and her husband, who had begun to show symptoms by then, watched the graveside service from inside their car, the windows rolled up.
Brookhouse said she insisted on including the cause of death as coronavirus in her mother and sister’s obituaries. “The horrific COVID-19 took our second family member this month,” Sullivan-Granger’s obituary reads.
The family wanted the obituary to send a message about the illness. “It’s just not taken seriously by 100 percent of the people, this is what makes me so mad. Nobody says it (in obituaries), why are they downplaying it when people should know? I think it’s horrible that this is happening and people aren’t saying anything,” Brookhouse said.
Brookhouse said her son lives in Australia, a country of 25 million people that has had a total of 908 COVID-19 deaths. “I told him it’s a comfort to know he’s not here,” she said.
“It’s a devastating disease. It’s out there, it’s scary,” Horak said. “Why can’t you take this seriously? This is a real thing — wear a mask, social distance, it’s not that difficult.”
