As COVID-19 deaths increase in the county, the virus hits multiple members of the same family

She said her mother Lillian began to cough on Wednesday, Nov. 4 and quickly became so ill that the family called 911. She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, and stayed in the hospital for two days, seeming to bounce back.

“They sent her home on Friday with supplemental oxygen,” Brookhouse said. The family could not see her because of the chance of infection, so a homecare worker agreed to help at the house. ”I saw her that weekend, standing outside her door. She was sitting in a chair and we waved and I said I love you.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The following day Lillian’s condition crashed. “On Saturday we had to call the ambulance, she couldn’t breathe, she was all panicky — by Monday (Nov. 9) she died.”

Brookhouse and Horak, along with Horak’s son, were able to be with her at the hospital. “We got there to say our goodbyes. She was pretty much unconscious. They took the mask off and we stayed there and held her hand,” Brookhouse said. Her mother died within a few minutes.

Meanwhile, Sullivan-Granger had also become very ill and was having trouble breathing but had tested negative for COVID. With the negative test — a false negative, it turned out — she thought she had pneumonia, and her daughter Horak came to her mother’s home in Kenosha to help care for her.