As DMV reopens, license applicants may request related records from Register of Deeds Office online

Kenosha County Register of Deeds JoEllyn Storz encourages people to be prepared to renew driver’s licenses or state photo identification cards by requesting certified copies of their vital records online or via a mailed application.
Storz’ announcement comes as Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles offices reopened to customers this week.
The Kenosha County Administration Building remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Register of Deeds Office staff are still ready to help, Storz said.
“You can easily get ready for a trip to the DMV by working with our office online, phone and by mail to make sure you have all of the documents that you need,” Storz said.
Vital records may be ordered online through the VitalCheck Express system, at http://www.kenoshacounty.org/547/Vital-Records. This webpage also includes links to applications for records that may be mailed in, for those who would prefer not to use the online system.
Those renewing a driver’s license and applying for a Real ID must provide a certified copy of their birth certificate and, if a name has changed due to marriage, a certified copy of their marriage certificate. For citizens born or married in Wisconsin, certified copies may be retained from any Wisconsin Register of Deeds Office. If a birth or marriage certificate has not been purchased within the last 15 years, it is likely not a certified copy.
Certified copies are issued on security paper that is 8½ by 11 inches with a blue background and should have embossed seals in each bottom corner, one from the state of Wisconsin and one from the county Register of Deeds Office.
The Register of Deeds Office may be reached at 262-653-2444. More information about the office is available online at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/522/Register-of-Deeds.
