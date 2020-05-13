As DMV reopens, license applicants may request related records from Register of Deeds Office online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kenosha County Register of Deeds JoEllyn Storz encourages people to be prepared to renew driver’s licenses or state photo identification cards by requesting certified copies of their vital records online or via a mailed application.

Storz’ announcement comes as Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles offices reopened to customers this week.

The Kenosha County Administration Building remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Register of Deeds Office staff are still ready to help, Storz said.

“You can easily get ready for a trip to the DMV by working with our office online, phone and by mail to make sure you have all of the documents that you need,” Storz said.

Vital records may be ordered online through the VitalCheck Express system, at http://www.kenoshacounty.org/547/Vital-Records. This webpage also includes links to applications for records that may be mailed in, for those who would prefer not to use the online system.