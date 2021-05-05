As Gabriele becomes judge, new deputy DA is named and a judicial candidate shifts to prosecution

As Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele moves from the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office to the bench, Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill will be stepping into the chief deputy role, and Angela Cunningham, Gabriele’s opponent in the April judicial race, will be joining the DA’s office as a prosecutor.

District Attorney Michael Graveley said he chose McNeill to take over as deputy district attorney when Gabriele moves to the bench in August.

McNeill is a Kenosha County native, having grown up in Bristol and Wheatland. She graduated from Westosha Central High School before attending Union College in New York and law school at the University of Notre Dame. She joined the District Attorney’s Office in 2011.

“Carli sets the standard of hard work in this office,” Graveley said. “She is here at the office at all hours. She is available to law enforcement, her fellow prosecutors and her cases on nights, weekends, at all times and in all places.”