As Gabriele becomes judge, new deputy DA is named, judicial candidate shifts to prosecution

“She has been at the heart of the efforts we made over the last several years to be a community-involved prosecutor’s office,” Graveley said.

“We are going to miss Deputy District Attorney Gabriele a great deal, and I am grateful for the trust District Attorney Graveley has shown in me to fill this important role,” McNeill said in an email.

Cunningham to start in July

While McNeill is stepping into Gabriele’s deputy role, Gabriele’s opponent in the judicial race is joining the District Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor.

Cunningham, who was defeated by Gabriele in the election for the Branch 6 judicial seat, said she will join the District Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor on July 1.

Cunningham said she will be working in two part-time positions in the office and will work with the office’s diversion programs. She will be working with several programs that offer an alternative to criminal prosecution, including a treatment program for people with opioid addiction, a misdemeanor diversion program, and as the office’s representative for the treatment court programs for people with drug addiction or mental illness.