As Gabriele becomes judge, new deputy DA is named, judicial candidate shifts to prosecution

As Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele moves from the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office to the bench, Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill will be stepping into the chief deputy role and Angela Cunningham, Gabriele’s opponent in the April judicial race, will be joining the DA’s office as a prosecutor.
District Attorney Michael Graveley said he chose McNeill to take over as deputy district attorney when Gabriele moves to the bench in August.
McNeill is a Kenosha County native, having grown up in Bristol and Wheatland. She graduated from Westosha Central High School before attending Union College in New York and law school at the University of Notre Dame. She joined the District Attorney’s Office in 2011.
“Carli sets the standard of hard work in this office,” Graveley said. “She is here at the office at all hours. She is available to law enforcement, her fellow prosecutors and her cases on nights, weekends, at all times and in all places.”
Graveley said McNeill has been a mentor to young prosecutors and has been recognized statewide for her skills as a trial lawyer, receiving the Rising Star Award from the Wisconsin District Attorney’s Association in 2019. Over the last year, she has been the office’s gun crimes prosecution specialist and has been an active member of the Kenosha Unity Coalition.
“She has been at the heart of the efforts we made over the last several years to be a community-involved prosecutor’s office,” Graveley said.
“We are going to miss Deputy District Attorney Gabriele a great deal, and I am grateful for the trust District Attorney Graveley has shown in me to fill this important role,” McNeill said in an email.
Cunningham to start in July
While McNeill is stepping into Gabriele’s deputy role, Gabriele’s opponent in the judicial race is joining the District Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor.
Cunningham, who was defeated by Gabriele in the election for the Branch 6 judicial seat, said she will join the District Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor on July 1.
Cunningham said she will be working in two part-time positions in the office and will work with the office’s diversion programs. She will be working with several programs that offer an alternative to criminal prosecution, including a treatment program for people with opioid addiction, a misdemeanor diversion program, and as the office’s representative for the treatment court programs for people with drug addiction or mental illness.
Graveley said in watching Cunningham during the judicial campaign, he saw her emphasis on issues of equity and on using diversion programs as a way to improve the criminal justice system. He said the position in his office working on the diversion programs is opening, as the prosecutor in that role is taking over for a retiring assistant district attorney in the juvenile courts.
“When it looked like that position was going to be open, (Cunningham) was absolutely the person to ask first,” Graveley said.
Cunningham worked as a prosecutor for the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office from 2016 to 2019 and has been in private practice since working as a criminal defense attorney and guardian ad litem.
Gabriele was chosen by voters to take over for the retiring Judge Mary K. Wagner, who has served as judge since 1991. In Branch 1, Gerad Dougvillo, currently court commissioner in Walworth County, defeated Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, who was appointed to the bench last year following the retirement of longtime judge David Bastianelli.
Both Gabriele and Dougvillo are scheduled to take office Aug. 1.