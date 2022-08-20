As Jacob Blake takes steps toward walking again, supporters say too little has been done yet

Two years ago, Jacob Blake could not walk, let alone stand.

On Aug. 23, 2020, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake, who is Black, after the Kenosha man resisted arrest during a domestic disturbance and appeared to turn toward Sheskey with a knife. Police had a warrant to arrest Blake on felony sexual assault at the time. Blake’s shooting triggered several days of protests and riots that devastated the city.

He was rendered a paraplegic.

Now, Blake, who was told he would “never walk again,” is looking to beat the odds, his uncle Justin Blake tells the Kenosha News. He said his nephew is standing up and has taken “a couple more steps” walking in the last two months.

“I’ve never seen somebody who could have something so tragic happen to him, he never complained. He’s not bitter,” said Blake. “He gets up every day and challenges himself to make what he wants to be his new normal – not what everybody else said would be his new normal because they said he would never walk again. And, he’s proved them wrong so far.”

Justin Blake said that it was “only by the grace of God” that Jacob “is still with us.”

“We’re so proud of him, the way he has been hanging on and he’s been progressing and he’s interacting with his children. He’s our hero,” he said.

Not enough change

While Jacob Blake, who now lives in the Chicago area, is making strides in his long road to recovery, Justin Blake said little has changed in Kenosha toward improving racial equity and justice. “It’s awful that those in power in the city think that what happened was OK,” he said. “It puts an additional stress on the African American community when their children go out of the house, when their father and uncles and grandfathers go out of the house because anything can happen.

“We, as African Americans, don’t always speak on things. We try to protect ourselves with common sense and try to move accordingly, but that’s almost slave tactics. You’re trying to move not to upset others. You should be able to move as a free man,” he said. “And, in Kenosha, there is no such thing. Nothing’s changed.”

Blake said it is why he and others continue to perform acts of civil disobedience, which have included his own arrest outside the Public Safety Building in April last year during a protest of Sheskey’s return from administrative leave with the police department. Prosecutors cleared Sheskey of any criminal wrongdoing. They also dropped the sexual assault charges against Jacob Blake as part of a plea deal.

“We try to show young people the proper way to do things, but when it doesn’t work it leaves you feeling really bad,” Justin Blake said.

In the days following the shooting, protesters also called on the community to become involved in the political process, running for elected office. Local elections, however, have yielded less racial and ethnic diversity than in previous years.

There have been victories, said Blake, who alluded to groups calling for change, like Leaders of Kenosha, which has been active since before the riots.

Those groups, he said, rallied the community to vote to restore the stipends of the Kenosha Unified School Board in a special electors meeting in October, overturning a previous vote by conservative electors. In November, they turned out at the Kenosha County Board turning up the heat and urging supervisors to restore the equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator position that had been cut from the 2022 budget.

“You gotta understand, when you live in a town that has been racist as long as it has been, little things are big victories,” he said.

Task force forms

Tanya McLean, Leaders of Kenosha’s executive director, was a member of a task force formed by Mayor John Antaramian to address the public outcry against police brutality and the work that needed to be done to improve relations in communities of color.

A “Commitment to Action Roadmap to Inclusion, Equity and Equality” grew from a series of listening sessions following the civil unrest and recommendations from the task force were made.

“I was a part of the policy and procedure committee, and all these wonderful recommendations went forward and after we put them forward, we never heard a peep from the mayor or the team he had put together to tackle the issues we have with the police department,” she said.

She is appreciative of the relationship that she and others have formed with Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen, who has been more open than his predecessor to talk to diverse groups.

She also said she appreciates the position Antaramian is in, but is disappointed that his vision has not led to the change that addresses the inequities the task force sought to tackle.

Antaramian’s vision also includes rebuilding Uptown, with the Lofts, anchored by an ethnic grocery store and a restaurant, among the businesses destroyed in the riots. The ambitious Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, which includes Uptown in its sphere of socioeconomic influence, also seeks to integrate education, employment and innovation, uplifting the city’s most diverse residents within it.

“But, the question I’ve been asking for two years, is what about the community? You have all this fancy pretty stuff around it, but what about the people that are suffering inside? You know, the housing. The food inequities. All of that stuff is even worse now,” she said. “That hasn’t changed and how they engage the community hasn’t changed.”

Event to mark anniversary set

Leaders of Kenosha, For Our Future and Black Leaders Organizing Communities will hold an event on Wednesday night at Civic Center Park near the Kenosha County Courthouse commemorating the anniversary of the unrest and uprising, said McLean.

“We’re going to talk about what happened and let people share their stories and talk about how we can move forward and what people would like to see (happen),” she said. “We don’t want to do anything heavy. It’s just to breathe and just talk. Sometimes, you need to step back and just hear from the people.”

In that way, McLean said she remains optimistic because she can also bring back to the city elected leaders and officials what the people have to say.

“The only way we can do that is if we hear from the people and hold the elected accountable,” she said. “So, I’m always going to be hopeful, because if you don’t have hope, then what do you have?”