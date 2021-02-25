As state task force on racial disparities met in Kenosha, local activists promise to keep pushing change

Grace Lutheran Church became a bit of a focal point for change Thursday afternon.
Inside the basement, a group of state legislators led by Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steinke, R-Kaukauna, and Rep. Sheila Stubbs, D-Madison, held a meeting of Speaker Robin Vos’s Taskforce on Racial Disparities that lasted several hours.
In between, a trio of Kenosha activists — Justin Blake, Tanya McLean and Rev. Jonathan Barker — were joined in front of the church, 2006 60th St., by Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, to address assembled media about their ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between the races.
And the overriding message from all four was there is plenty of work to be done.
Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, the man shot in August by a Kenosha Police officer, said there is no better time than now to keep pushing for necessary changes.
Blake also is the founder of Black Underground Recycling, a program that recycles to fund food programs and create jobs. The issue at hand shouldn’t be political in nature, Blake said.
“Republicans have to eat, too,” he said. “Republicans have to be safe, too. Republicans have to go to school, too. Republicans shouldn’t be scared of their police officers that police their community.
“It is an African-American and Black issue, but let’s remove that for a minute and talk about the humanitarian issue at hand. When there is injustice somewhere, there’s injustice everywhere. We’re not going to take it in New York, Chicago, Milwaukee or Kenosha.”
The task force was formed in October and, as it was designed, was set up to address racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety and law enforcement policies, according to a press release issued at the time by Vos’s office.
Along with Steinke and Stubbs, the task force includes 28 other members from across the state and two additional state lawmakers.
All four who spoke outside the church said they were involved in the discussion inside the church — and Grant said it shouldn’t matter which side of the aisle the politicians stand with when it comes to fixing what’s broken.
But from where Grant sits, the task force has fallen short.
“We’re a bit ambivalent and somewhat disappointed in terms of the substance of this task force,” he said. “The political nature from which this issue has been approached is very egregious to the process of change and reform. ... We need to have partners, both Democratic and Republican, who operate along with community activists, social activists, faith leaders and common everyday people as good faith partners in the process of fixing a very fractured and a very dismembered process as it relates to criminal justice reform and social justice reform.”
McLean, executive director and founder of Leaders of Kenosha, echoed Grant’s sentiments, but said she remains undaunted in doing her part to effect change.
“There are people who just don’t have to understand,” she said. “They don’t have to practice compassion. ... We’re just going to press these people, our legislators. This is their job. Their job is to listen to us, and we’re not going anywhere.
“Any chance that we are able to show up in a space and advocate for our communities, we’re going to do that. I’m going to choose to remain hopeful in spite of things I hear that just sound like more of the same.”