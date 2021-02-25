As state task force on racial disparities met in Kenosha, local activists promise to keep pushing change

“It is an African-American and Black issue, but let’s remove that for a minute and talk about the humanitarian issue at hand. When there is injustice somewhere, there’s injustice everywhere. We’re not going to take it in New York, Chicago, Milwaukee or Kenosha.”

The task force was formed in October and, as it was designed, was set up to address racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety and law enforcement policies, according to a press release issued at the time by Vos’s office.

Along with Steinke and Stubbs, the task force includes 28 other members from across the state and two additional state lawmakers.

All four who spoke outside the church said they were involved in the discussion inside the church — and Grant said it shouldn’t matter which side of the aisle the politicians stand with when it comes to fixing what’s broken.

But from where Grant sits, the task force has fallen short.