As vaccine is rolled out to healthcare workers, public urged to continue to fight virus spread

Freiheit said with supplies uncertain it is difficult to plan when the rollout will allow expanded access to the vaccine. “It’s very hard to say because we have no idea how much we are getting or when we are getting it,” she said. She said it may take three or four months to reach everyone in the first tier of distribution, including people living at long term care facilities.

Meanwhile the shots for healthcare workers will help protect workers on the frontline of the pandemic, and prevent spread to those people healthcare workers come in contact with.

Residents to remain vigilant

Kenosha County has been one of the hardest-hit counties in Wisconsin, which has had one of the highest number of COVID cases by percent of population in the United States. As of Friday, 199 county residents had died of coronavirus — meaning one of every 852 county residents has died of the disease since April.

While new cases are trending lower, Freiheit said the positive rate for those tested in the county is currently 33 percent and hospitalizations remain high.

On Friday, Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall urged people to stay home and avoid holiday gatherings as the disease continues to claim lives here.