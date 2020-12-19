As vaccine is rolled out to healthcare workers, public urged to continue to fight virus spread

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — When he received his COVID-19 vaccine Friday afternoon, Dr. Kevin Fullin had on his mind a line from the book “The Hobbit,” a quote about a man taking a leap in the dark.
“Today I describe by COVID-19 vaccine injection in this way — one small injection for man, but a leap out of the dark for mankind,” said Fullin, a cardiologist with Froedtert South. “Thank you science.”
Healthcare workers in Wisconsin began receiving the first shots of the Pfizer vaccine this week, with vaccinations for Froedtert South workers being rolled out beginning Tuesday at the Pleasant Prairie campus.
Froedtert South CEO Ric Schmidt said the hospital system received its initial shipment of the vaccine on Tuesday and began giving its frontline workers shots later that day. He said they were able to vaccinate about 24 people each hour.
“We should have 1,000 of our team members vaccinated by tonight,” Schmidt said Friday. “As more supply comes in, by the third week we should have vaccinated about everyone (on staff) who voluntarily wants to have the vaccine.”
At Aurora Healthcare, workers are travelling to Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee to receive their vaccinations. Aurora’s healthcare system was using regional hubs to distribute the vaccine to employees in its sprawling network.
Although hospital systems around the state have made taking the vaccine voluntary for employees, Schmidt said demand is high. “We had 600 people signed up right away. It’s not been a challenge to sign up,” he said. “With the last year, you can only imagine what they’ve gone through waiting for something.”
After receiving their second dose of the shot, people who are vaccinated are believed to have about a 95 percent immunity to the virus.
With supplies of the vaccine scarce, distribution statewide is beginning with health care personnel, then moving on to those more vulnerable populations like people who live in long-term care facilities.
Evers seeks quicker rollout
Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said that based on federal rollouts hospital staff is getting the first access to the shots. “Only 25 hospitals in the state so far have begun vaccinations,” she said.
On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers released a statement asking federal authorities to release additional doses of the vaccine to Wisconsin, saying that state learned Thursday that they would be receiving 35,000 doses in their next allocation of the vaccine, about 10,000 fewer than in the initial allocation. .
“This is unacceptable. Wisconsin citizens deserve the vaccine the federal government promised,” Evers said in a statement. “Our health care workers and long-term care residents need this vaccine that is ready and available. We call on the federal government to send us more vaccine without delay.”
Freiheit said with supplies uncertain it is difficult to plan when the rollout will allow expanded access to the vaccine. “It’s very hard to say because we have no idea how much we are getting or when we are getting it,” she said. She said it may take three or four months to reach everyone in the first tier of distribution, including people living at long term care facilities.
Meanwhile the shots for healthcare workers will help protect workers on the frontline of the pandemic, and prevent spread to those people healthcare workers come in contact with.
Residents to remain vigilant
Kenosha County has been one of the hardest-hit counties in Wisconsin, which has had one of the highest number of COVID cases by percent of population in the United States. As of Friday, 199 county residents had died of coronavirus — meaning one of every 852 county residents has died of the disease since April.
While new cases are trending lower, Freiheit said the positive rate for those tested in the county is currently 33 percent and hospitalizations remain high.
On Friday, Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall urged people to stay home and avoid holiday gatherings as the disease continues to claim lives here.
Hall said in November her office saw a large increase in the overall number of deaths reported, with 217 deaths reported compared to 141 during the same month last year. In December, her office had seen 101 deaths through Dec. 17 when typically the total for the entire month would be about 120.
“This is truly a matter of life and death. COVID-19 is continuing to take lives and now is not yet the time to back off on our vigilance in trying to slow the spread of the virus,” she said in a formal statement.
Schmidt said Froedtert South has three floors of its Kenosha campus devoted to COVID patients.
“If you go back about two months ago if we had 19 COVID patients (in a 24 hour period) that was considered peaking. When we got into November it slowly started to increase,” he said. “Our peak day was about two weeks ago with 46 patients (in one day). Now we’ve slowly dropped to about 30 a day.”
Freiheit said she hopes the downward trend will continue, but said people need to maintain vigilance about the virus even as the vaccinations are slowly rolled out.
“We’re still well above the critical threshold for cases,” she said. “It took us over six months to get to 100 deaths, and now in just a couple months we’re up to almost 200.”
