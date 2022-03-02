Ash Wednesday marks beginning of Lent; churches in Kenosha return to in-person services

Today is Ash Wednesday.

For faiths rooted in Anglican, Protestant and Catholic tradition, the day signifies the beginning of Lent, the six-week period that precedes Easter Sunday.

For these faith communities, it is a somber time of reflection and penitence, marked by giving up extras and luxuries.

Those observing Ash Wednesday may attend worship services, at which they’re marked with ashes from palm fronds offered on the previous year’s Palm Sunday.

Churches return in-person

In Kenosha, many churches will be offering both services and ashes today, some doing so in-person for the first time after pandemic-related hiatuses. For the churches interviewed by the Kenosha News for this story, masks and social distancing will be observed at in-person services.

“This is the first time Wesley is gathering in-person again after two months of livestreaming due to the high numbers of (COVID-19) cases,” said the Rev. Grace Cajiuat of Wesley United Methodist Church, 4600 60th St.

The church will be open for a 6:30 p.m. service with the imposition of ashes.

“Ash is a traditional sign of repentance and contrition,” Cajiuat said. “The mark of the cross is made upon your forehead in ash as a sign of our desire to be reconciled with God.”

First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St., will have in-building worship services at 7 p.m. with the Chancel Choir, the Imposition of Ashes and the Sacrament of Holy Communion, said the Rev. Susan Patterson-Sumwalt.

“Ash Wednesday is a day of fasting for me,” Patterson-Sumwalt said. “In my day of fasting, it is a prayer time of penitence and spiritual preparation for the season of Lent.”

St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th St., will offer a 7 p.m. service with Holy Communion and the imposition of ashes. The Rev. Kathy Brown, the parish’s interim pastor, will be conducting the service.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 7104 39th Ave., is holding services at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. today, which also include Holy Communion and the imposition of ashes.

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave., will be offering the Ash Wednesday service three times today, at 7:30 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. All services will be in-person and will include Holy Communion and the imposition of ashes.

Additionally, the 6 p.m. service at St. Matthew’s will include chanting by the choir and will also be streamed on Facebook Live.

And in addition to offering ashes at a noon prayer service and masses at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave, will also offer up “a simple soup and bread meal” at 4:30 p.m., which is open to the public. According to St. Mary’s church bulletin, the simple meal “represents the upcoming season of fasting.”

Significance of Lent

Simplifying daily life to reflect on spiritual issues is at the heart of Lenten observances, say faith leaders.

“In my faith tradition, on Ash Wednesday, the minister uses ashes to mark the sign of the cross on a person’s forehead while saying these words: ‘Remember you are dust, and to dust you shall return,’” said the Rev. Thomas Smith of Trinity Lutheran Church.

“At first, this phrase seems to diminish one’s life,” Smith continued. “However, in remembering our mortality and the brevity of life, we are invited to take stock of our lives by reflecting on what is life-giving for ourselves, our neighbors — of all colors and identities — and creation. How might my earthly life, however long it is, be a force for reconciliation, healing and love? What must I let go in order to make this happen?”

Observed the Rev. Dave Manley of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church: “Lent is a time for all of us to honestly reflect on our sins — where we have ‘missed the mark’ of keeping the love of God as the center of all aspects of our life, or where we have not shown God’s love to others.”

“The Church calls all of the faithful to a spirit of prayer, fasting and almsgiving during the season of Lent,” Manley said.

“We believe in giving something up or taking something on,” Patterson-Sumwalt said. “I hope that if people give something up, they consider putting an equal value to the giving up toward others who are suffering.

“... If people take something on, I pray that it is a spiritual discipline toward growth in their relationship with God, or service toward their love of neighbor.”

