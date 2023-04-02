Irish pub and restaurant Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St., is likely to surrender its liquor license for a new business to take it over at Monday night's City Council meeting.

General Manager Paul Ward said the decision to close had nothing to do with how well Ashling had been doing financially.

“Ashling was at the top of its game, I couldn’t thank my staff and customers more,” Ward said.

The larger entity that owns Ashling was making changes, Ward said, and the local business had simply been caught in the crossfire. While Ward said he understood, it was “bittersweet” and “sad” for him personally.

“It’s just hard, this is my heart and soul. It’s hard to see it go,” Ward said. “I put a lot into the place.”

Although when Ashling will close isn't certain, Ward said it could be as soon as early April.

Ward originally came to Ashling in 2016 for one year to help the business. In early 2018, Ward said he was asked to return to run it permanently and leapt at the chance.

“It wasn’t just a job for me or my crew. It was a joyful time,” Ward said.

A welcoming spot

Longtime guests and staff lamented the end of the popular hangout spot and shared their memories of what they say was a unique fixture in Downtown Kenosha, recalling weddings, anniversaries, parties and plenty of Guinness.

Ashling regular Raymond Roberts was at the bar Thursday with his guitars, talking with other customers and Ward. A veteran, he had first come to Ashling more than a decade ago before his final tour.

What drew him most to the place, Roberts said, was how welcoming it was to outsiders.

“Coming back home isn’t an easy thing,” Roberts said. “So, you want to connect with people. I was looking for connections, and this was the one place in town that said, ‘hey stranger, welcome home.’”

Ward shared Roberts’ assessment.

“It was a place to come and connect with each other,” Ward said. “I’m not certain who said it but, there’s a saying: ‘Strangers are friends you get to meet.’ To me, that sums up Ashling in a nutshell.”

It was “more than just a bar,” Roberts said, bringing in an eclectic cross-section of the community. Its accepting nature also made it invaluable for Roberts’ community efforts. His work to reintegrate former inmates into society would often start at Ashling.

“This will put a hole in the community, there’s nothing comparable,” Roberts said. “It’s an intangible cost to the community.”

Celebrating together

With rumors of Ashling’s end circulating for a while, Ward said many current and former guests had reached out to share their memories, recalling baptisms, lost relatives, parties and more.

Kenosha resident and regular Alan Williams told the story of his eldest son's plans to get married when plans for their Milwaukee venue fell through.

“They were really panicking,” Williams recalled. “I off-handed mentioned it to Paul and the next thing I know we’re having the ceremony in my pub.”

Williams said the staff pulled together a ceremony and reception, even featuring a unique menu. To Williams, it showed how much Ward and the staff cared about their guests.

“It goes beyond professionalism, beyond a transaction,” Williams said. “We love these people.”

Married couple Ken and Sheri Merrill has held birthdays and anniversaries at Ashling over the years. It was an adult space, they said, where people were friendly and talkative. They aren’t sure where they’ll go after it closes.

“It’s just a good vibe,” Sheri Merrill said. “Everyone here is very friendly. The staff is a blessing.”

Ward said he wants to leave with his head held high, and he wishes the new owners the best. He thanked everyone who worked with him and the many customers who enjoyed a drink, food and more.

“It was a good time,” Ward said. “It’s about the human interaction, making friends, giving them a pint and some good food, filling their bellies and warming their souls.”