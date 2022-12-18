Ashling on the Lough taking collections as drop-off site for Shalom Center Toy Drive

For the second year, Ashling on the Lough Irish Restaurant and Pub, at 125 56th St. in HarborPark in Kenosha, is holding the Shalom Center Toy Drive.
Ashling is the only drop-off station for the drive and will be accepting toys until Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. At that time a crew of volunteers will wrap the toys.
If you feel handy with tape and scissors, drive organizers are looking for volunteers to join the wrapping party. All materials will be provided.
On Dec. 23, Ashling, will open its doors to the children residing at the Shalom Center Shelter program, and other children in the community to have their picture taken with Santa, receive a present and enjoy hot chocolate.
Drive organizers didn’t want to limit the toy gift giving to sheltered families, but to include families who have housing, but whose parents aren’t able to get their children presents this year.
Families who have housing and would like to attend the festivities on Dec. 23 should call the restaurant during afternoons at 262-653-0500.
In addition, every Monday night through March 6 Ashling will donate a portion of its proceeds to the Shalom Center.
