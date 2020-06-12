Aspergers/Autism disorder support group to meet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Southeast Wisconsin Asperger’s-Autism Spectrum Disorder support group will resume its monthly support group meetings starting Monday, June 22.

The group will meet at the Tri-Wellness Center at W2888 Krueger Road, Suite 6A, Lake Geneva, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It will no longer meet at the Matheson Memorial Library in Elkhorn due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

The support group is for adults, age 18 and older, and is for parents, caregivers, adults on the spectrum and their family members. The benefits of participating in the group may include: Feeling less lonely, isolated, or judged. Gaining a sense of empowerment and control. Improving your coping skills and sense of adjustment. Talking openly and honestly about your feelings. Reducing distress, depression, anxiety, or fatigue. Developing a clearer understanding of what to expect with your situation. Getting practical advice or information about treatment and possible care funding options. Comparing notes about resources, such as doctors and alternative options. Making new friends.

Take-home resources will be provided. Face masks will be made available to all attendees at no cost if they choose to wear one. However, it is not mandatory.

There is no cost to attend but reservations must be made by calling support group facilitator Linda Bocanegra-Johnson at 262.960.1343 as seating is limited.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0