Assembly candidates ready for election day

“This has been a busy election season, not only with the presidential election, but certainly with my race as well,” he said. “I’m feeling confident as we go into (Tuesday). I’m cautiously optimistic the voters will send me back for another term.”

Miller, 46, a newcomer to politics, is CEO of Frontida Assisted Living. She gave a similar review of her campaign as Ohnstad, and said she enters Tuesday feeling that she did everything she could to spread her message.

“I worked really hard, and I think that many people in this community have been able to experience my message,” she said. “I feel like I did everything I could to create the momentum we need going into Election Day.”

One key, Miller said, is her entrance into the race has given voters a choice this time around.

“As I was able to get to know the voters on a deeper level, I was overwhelmed by their enthusiasm,” Miller said. “People were excited that they had a choice. I heard that over and over.

“I think, when voters consistently see unopposed candidates, it’s clearly discouraging. That’s when they feel like, ‘Does this even matter?’ I think people had energy around this race because they know their vote truly matters.”