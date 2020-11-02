Assembly candidates ready for election day

The most unusual of election seasons reaches its pinnacle today when registered voters throughout the nation — those who haven’t participated in record numbers of early voting — will head to the polls. And while the presidential campaign has dominated the spotlight, other races are up for contention on Election Day.
For the candidates in three of the Wisconsin Assembly districts that serve Kenosha County residents, the waiting game is about to end.
Voters here will decide races in Districts 65, 64 and 32.
In District 65, which encompasses the central and southern parts of the city, Democratic incumbent Tod Ohnstad faces off with Republican newcomer Crystal Miller. In District 64, which takes in the city’s north side, eastern Somers and extends into Racine County, the race features Democratic incumbent “Tip” McGuire and Republican challenger Ed Hibsch.
And in District 32, which includes the Town of Wheatland in Kenosha County, Republican incumbent Tyler August, the speaker pro tempore of the Assembly, is being challenged by Democrat Katherine Gaulke, a Delavan town supervisor. The district also includes the Lake Geneva and rural Burlington areas of Walworth County and the Bohners Lake area of far southwest Racine County.
Ohnstad, 68, who has held the seat unopposed since 2014, said he enters Election Day feeling positive about his campaign.
“This has been a busy election season, not only with the presidential election, but certainly with my race as well,” he said. “I’m feeling confident as we go into (Tuesday). I’m cautiously optimistic the voters will send me back for another term.”
Miller, 46, a newcomer to politics, is CEO of Frontida Assisted Living. She gave a similar review of her campaign as Ohnstad, and said she enters Tuesday feeling that she did everything she could to spread her message.
“I worked really hard, and I think that many people in this community have been able to experience my message,” she said. “I feel like I did everything I could to create the momentum we need going into Election Day.”
One key, Miller said, is her entrance into the race has given voters a choice this time around.
“As I was able to get to know the voters on a deeper level, I was overwhelmed by their enthusiasm,” Miller said. “People were excited that they had a choice. I heard that over and over.
“I think, when voters consistently see unopposed candidates, it’s clearly discouraging. That’s when they feel like, ‘Does this even matter?’ I think people had energy around this race because they know their vote truly matters.”
The one obvious challenge to every candidate because of COVID-19, and locally with the civil unrest, was how to get the message out to the voters. Both candidates have spent heavily on advertising for the campaign, including newspaper ads, mail flyers and even billboards
Instead of banging on doors and meeting people face-to-face, Ohnstad said he had to rely on other “virtual” means.
“Certainly, COVID transformed the nature of the campaign,” he said. “Ordinarily, I would have been knocking on doors. I just didn’t think it was safe and responsible to do that. I chose to communicate with voters more by mail, phone calls and different strategies that normally I would have done.”
One disappointment on the campaign trail, Miller said, was the lack of a debate with Ohnstad until just last week.
“I was frustrated we didn’t have a debate until about five days ago,” she said. “... I think the voters deserve a chance to hear from both candidates on significant issues. That was frustrating, and I think a lot of people were frustrated that he waited so long before he agreed. It was the third invitation to a debate that he finally agreed to.”
District 64
McGuire, 33, is seeking re-election to a seat he won after former Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca left the Legislature for a cabinet post in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.
It’s no surprise where the biggest concern was as he hit the campaign trail, McGuire said.
“Obviously, COVID-19 has impacted virtually every aspect of our lives,” he said. “It’s an issue that would virtually be impossible to ignore. Tragically, it has killed thousands of Wisconsinites, it has put at risk and harmed a tremendous amount of small businesses in our community, it has put a lot of people on unemployment.
“I think it’s just the top issue because it relates so much to the health and safety of every Wisconsinite, as well as the health of our economy.”
McGuire, 33, said he’ll join the millions of voters in watching with anticipation for the Presidential results Tuesday and likely into Wednesday morning, but naturally, he’s curious to see the numbers in his own race.
“Like most Americans, like most people in our community, I’m nervous to see how the Presidential race will play out,” McGuire said. “But I’ll also say, as for my own race, I feel good. I know that I worked very hard in my year and a half in office to identify the issues in our community. ... I’m hopeful and confident that the people of our community know that.”
Hibsch, 62, who is seeking his first political office in the race against McGuire, said he is encouraged by the feedback he received from voters heading into Tuesday’s election.
“I think it went pretty well,” he said. “I’m pretty happy with where I’m sitting right now. I knocked on a lot of doors, got some radio ads out, got a lot of signs around town. I heard positive feedback for the most part. I’m feeling pretty positive going into (Tuesday).”
During his interactions with voters, Hibsch said one general message from many is they were concerned with their safety in light of the civil unrest that rocked Kenosha after the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in August.
That fear and trying to bounce back from the economic shutdown because of the pandemic were two resounding themes he heard, Hibsch said.
“For the most part, people are ready to reopen the economy,” he said. “They just want to get back to the way things were. A lot of people had a huge financial impact from the shutdown. They just want to come back and get the world back to normal.
“The other thing I heard a lot of, is people wanted to feel safe. I was out there knocking (on doors) during the riots and the burning downtown. People had a lot of frustration over that and were feeling a sense of just not being safe any more.”
Should he win the election, finding a way to restore that safety will be a top priority, Hibsch said.
“I’m putting that right up there with restarting the economy,” he said.
McGuire said it will be vital to keep small businesses with the tools they need to rebuild from both the economic issues and the unrest moving forward.
“This is a very difficult time,” he said. “We also need to make sure that COVID testing remains available for folks and that we are supporting our hospitals and front-line workers as they continue to deal with a surge in Wisconsin. ... And then, of course, we’re going to have to continue working to rebuild Kenosha.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.