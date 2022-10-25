Assembly District 61 candidate Winkels endorsed by Grammy-winner Nash

Max Winkels, a Democrat seeking election in Wisconsin Assembly District 61, has received the endorsement of a two- time Rock Hall of Fame legend.

Graham Nash, famed member of the Hollies and of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, recently endorsed Winkels of Randall in the race.

“I hate the politics of fear and distortion of truth. Scare tactics and disinformation make good decisions impossible. They mask the common needs and goals we all share, like livable wages, a clean environment and, above all, healthy, well-educated children,” Winkels said. “In order to meet our needs, we need a thoughtful, rational and reliable process to work out differences, identify resources and put our plans into action.”

He worked for almost 10 years as a 911 dispatcher, including as a director of two 911 centers. He then worked for 18 years as a health care manager and administrator in Wisconsin and Illinois. Along with working in health care, he worked as an adjunct professor at a technical college, teaching economics and other subjects. He holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science.

A mutual friend, Helen Sampson, connected Winkels with Nash. Sampson and Nash’s friendship started in 1984 through a mutual interest in social and environmental concerns. When Sampson reached out to share information about Winkels, Nash wanted to help.

Nash has had a long-time interest in politics. His solo album “This Path Tonight” contains the song “Mississippi Burning,” about three college students who were murdered in the ‘60s for helping Black people vote. That album also contained a bonus track of a song written the morning that Michael Brown, a Black teenager, was killed by police in Ferguson, Mo.