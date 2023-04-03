A top state education official toured the library of Indian Trail High School and Academy on Monday, and liked what he saw.

Darrell Williams, assistant state superintendent for the Division of Libraries and Technology, kicked off School Library Month with a look at what Indian Trial provides its students, in particular the chance to make sue of 3-D printing equipment.

Indian Trail was also the first stop of many for Williams, as he plans to visit other districts and see their libraries within the state.

“I am very excited to see what I see in this library,” Williams said. “It is really great to see all of the books, but also the integration with the technology, and you don’t see this in every library. It’s really a model that other schools who don’t have it could definitely visit and say ‘OK, there’s another school right up the road here in Kenosha at Indian Trail High School that’s doing it,’ and use some of the money from the common school funds to implement it.”

During his visit, Williams was introduced to the 3D printing equipment by school librarian Jennifer Lindsay. Lindsay walked Williams through some of the learning curve that comes with 3D printing, before she was joined by chemistry teacher Helen Rose who shared information on how the 3-D printers were used to create thermometer holders for her chemistry classes.

“A lot of times you don’t see that technology inside of the library, but you have it here, and more importantly, it’s not here just for show,” Williams said. “You see the examples of what the kids are using it for and to design certain things. You never know who’s going to come out of here who could be an inventor.”

Students shared how the 3-D printing access and programming in classes elevated their learning experience.

Sophomore Nicolas Martin said learning to use the 3D printer for his classes helped to teach him to not give up on difficult problems.

“I used to be the kind of kid that would just give up all the time. If something didn’t go my way, I would give up and get mad at it,” Martin said. “It’s definitely really taught me that you just have to keep going, keep thinking about it, keep producing thoughts and you’ll get your answer eventually.”

Lindsay said the visit was exciting because Williams was knowledgeable on how schools work.

“The part that was really exciting is how knowledgeable he is about how schools really work,” Lindsay said. “We were talking to him about what our needs are. One need is our common state rules, so we can’t buy things that can be consumed like filament... so (it was asked), ‘Is that something we could work to change?’ Could there be (for example), 5% of your budget could be for consumables, if it’s part of your library plan?’

“And (Williams) gets that. So it’s exciting when you have a visitor who’s a state supervisor role that gets the dynamics,” Lindsay said.

Williams said libraries, both in and out of schools, are important to the communities they serve.

“I tell everybody that the library is the most important place in any community (and) is the most important place in any school. It’s the only place where kids can go everywhere without having to go anywhere,” Williams said. “I just want to say thank you to all of the librarians around the state for the work that they do on behalf of kids.”