At 101, this bar has endured Prohibition and the Great Depression

A colorful, drink-emblazoned sign on the window of Koretz Tavern says it all:
“For 101 years, we as a small business have weathered many storms. And when this viral storm has passed, with the grace of God, we will be back! So, stay healthy! The Koretz Family.”
Unlike the fanciful martini glasses depicted on the sign, this venerable watering hole has always been a blue-collar, shot-and-a-beer neighborhood saloon — at one time a favorite among workers from many nearby and now-gone factories such as Eaton Corp. and Macwhyte Wire Rope Co.
It has survived multiple vicissitudes over generations — including Prohibition and the Great Depression.
And the current proprietor hopes that doesn’t change in the face of the ongoing pandemic.
“We are the oldest same-location, same-family-owned bar in the city,” said Joe Koretz, the third owner in the locale’s 101 years of existence. “We’ve survived a lot and, God willing, we’ll survive this.”
Although Kenosha County is officially “open,” Koretz is in no rush to re-open his bar. He plans to do so sometime over the next couple of weeks.
“I’m waiting for things to settle down,” he said. “Everything still seems to be kind of up in the air.”
Established in 1919
Located at 902 Washington Road, the tavern was established in 1919 by Koretz’s grandfather, Joseph Koretz, who operated it with the help of his wife, Katrina.
Both were immigrants from Czechoslovakia, an area now known as Slovakia.
It didn’t take long for the tavern to encounter serious challenges, with the advent of Prohibition in 1920.
“My grandfather kept the place open the whole time Prohibition was going on, through 1933,” Koretz said. “He turned it into a soft-drink parlor.”
On the surface, at least.
Like many local establishments during that period, the “soda parlor” also served outlawed alcohol.
In fact, Koretz still has a Kenosha Evening News article detailing a raid of the tavern by state Prohibition agents, in which Katrina was caught pouring two gallons of “moonshine” down a kitchen sink in an upstairs apartment — after her husband alerted her to the incursion “in another language” from downstairs.
Katrina didn’t take kindly to the raid.
“She was dumping moonshine,” the article states. “The (agents) rushed over to the sink and (an agent) put his hand over the drain to enable the others to pick up some of the moonshine. Mrs. Koretz pushed his hand away.”
The agents nonetheless were able to recover nearly a pint of the forbidden concoction by spooning it out of the sink, saving it for evidence.
The article is dated Nov. 3, 1927.
Joseph was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of moonshine.
Koretz doesn’t know the outcome of the case, but he doubts that a prison sentence was involved.
Joseph and Katrina resumed selling alcoholic beverages —legally — at Prohibition’s end.
Katrina died at age 56 in 1940. Joseph died at age 75 in 1956. That’s when Koretz’s father, also named Joseph, took over the bar. His wife, Emily — Koretz’s mother — worked as a bartender.
Both Koretz and his father grew up in the apartment above the tavern, a space now used for storage. Koretz’s parents are deceased.
He assumed stewardship of the locale in 1974, when his father died. Koretz, 71, operates the bar with the help of his wife, Ada, who handles finances.
“She keeps the books. But not like my grandmother did — cookin’ ‘em,” Koretz joked.
Streets topped with sand
To give an idea of how old the tavern is, when it opened at the now-bustling intersection of Sheridan and Washington roads, the streets were topped with sand and businesses had hitching posts for horses.
The site of the current Washington Middle School across the street was a baseball field.
Koretz’s grandfather installed a screen on a tavern window to prevent out-of-the-park home runs from shattering it.
In 1996, a Milwaukee-based Slovakian-language newspaper published a feature story on the tavern, which its research showed is likely the oldest Slovakian-owned taproom in the state.
“They came down and interviewed me,” Koretz said.
A short-haul truck driver for a Milwaukee firm, Koretz says he’s laid off from two jobs these days.
Last fall, his longtime main bartender and good friend, Karen Labanow, died, and he limited the tavern’s hours to weekends. When he re-opens, he plans to hire another bartender.
While the neighborhood outside the tavern has changed dramatically, the inside is much the same as when Katrina jettisoned the bathtub gin.
The tavern still has the original bar on which drinks are served, though most of the back bar — with mirrors and cabinets — is gone.
Koretz’s father installed a drop-ceiling to conserve heat, but the original tin ceiling is still above that, and can be seen through a grate.
And what about the future? Is there a fourth-generation in the Koretz family waiting to take over at some point?
“I have a grown daughter and two grandchildren, but we’ve never talked about what might happen,” Koretz said. “It hasn’t been determined.”
Koretz jokes that he’ll retire “when my wife lets me.” He feels fortunate that he is in good health.
“And I hope to stay that way,” he said, wryly referring to the coronavirus.
Why does he keep the bar going?
“Friends, the good people who come in,” he said. “We don’t make a lot of money here. It’s not about making money. It’s about keeping the business alive. It’s a small, unpretentious joint. No food — just chips and nuts. A pool table and a dart machine. It’s not for the love of the dollar, it’s more of a family thing.
“This is my heritage. I want to keep it going for my grandpa and my father.”
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.