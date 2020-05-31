At 101, this bar has endured Prohibition and the Great Depression

The site of the current Washington Middle School across the street was a baseball field.

Koretz’s grandfather installed a screen on a tavern window to prevent out-of-the-park home runs from shattering it.

In 1996, a Milwaukee-based Slovakian-language newspaper published a feature story on the tavern, which its research showed is likely the oldest Slovakian-owned taproom in the state.

“They came down and interviewed me,” Koretz said.

A short-haul truck driver for a Milwaukee firm, Koretz says he’s laid off from two jobs these days.

Last fall, his longtime main bartender and good friend, Karen Labanow, died, and he limited the tavern’s hours to weekends. When he re-opens, he plans to hire another bartender.

While the neighborhood outside the tavern has changed dramatically, the inside is much the same as when Katrina jettisoned the bathtub gin.

The tavern still has the original bar on which drinks are served, though most of the back bar — with mirrors and cabinets — is gone.

Koretz’s father installed a drop-ceiling to conserve heat, but the original tin ceiling is still above that, and can be seen through a grate.