At 75, Martino's serves loyal customers and makes changes to grow

The family and staff of Martino’s Master Dry Cleaners were looking forward to celebrating its 75th anniversary this month.
But the spirit was dampened a bit in March when businesses were temporarily shut down with Kenosha County’s emergency order and Gov. Tony Ever’s Safer at Home order.
Martino’s, which had undergone three generations of ownership, had to follow the orders. How could it continue to operate at five locations?
Owner Dan “Danny” Martino and general manager Brian Martinez began rethinking how they could operate safely in the future and how they could retain their loyal customer base.
The objective was to survive. The pandemic had severely damaged many businesses financially to the point many may not continue to operate.
“The thought was how can we make it work,” Martinez said.
Maintaining tradition
Even as Martino wanted to maintain a strong business presence, he knew he also had to uphold a family tradition. He had been around the dry cleaning business since he was 9 years old.
The Martino’s tradition began with the current owner’s grandparents, who operated cleaners in several locations. His father, Daniel, with the help of his mother, Phyllis, opened the Better One-hour Cleaners in 1970.
After a long span of operation, the cleaning company was renamed.
“My parents and grandparents created a good legacy,” Martino said.
Martino wanted to keep his employees working if he could come up with a solution.
“We have great longtime employees. We have three people who have been here for 40 years. Brian has been here for 20 years,” he explained.
In the cleaning plant, employees wear masks and are using social distancing as they’re working.
Pick up and delivery
Foot traffic had to stop initially at the five locations — the main at 7513 41st St., and others at 4760 Seventh Ave., 3917 52nd St., 8601 75th St, and in Festival Foods at 3207 80th St.
One solution was to expand what they had been doing for years, making pickups and deliveries. The stores began operating with reduced hours on March 20.
Martino’s returned to regular hours on April 20.
Many of Martino’s longtime customers had grown accustomed to putting their laundry in bags and having them picked up, and having their cleaned garments, drapes, tablecloths and other items delivered.
The idea, according to Martino, was to continue offering their longtime customers the best service they could provide. That meant paying strict attention to customer service.
While Martino’s serves its traditional customers at five locations, it also seen an uptick in cleaning business from healthcare workers.
It also is cleaning uniforms for first responders, including members of the police, sheriff’s and fire departments.
As the economy slowly returns, Martino’s is putting itself into the position to evolve as an even stronger dry cleaning company.
“Cleaning is like a big puzzle. You have to solve it. We’re focused on surviving,” Martino said.
