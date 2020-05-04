At 75, Martino's serves loyal customers and makes changes to grow

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The family and staff of Martino’s Master Dry Cleaners were looking forward to celebrating its 75th anniversary this month.

But the spirit was dampened a bit in March when businesses were temporarily shut down with Kenosha County’s emergency order and Gov. Tony Ever’s Safer at Home order.

Martino’s, which had undergone three generations of ownership, had to follow the orders. How could it continue to operate at five locations?

Owner Dan “Danny” Martino and general manager Brian Martinez began rethinking how they could operate safely in the future and how they could retain their loyal customer base.

The objective was to survive. The pandemic had severely damaged many businesses financially to the point many may not continue to operate.

“The thought was how can we make it work,” Martinez said.

Maintaining tradition

Even as Martino wanted to maintain a strong business presence, he knew he also had to uphold a family tradition. He had been around the dry cleaning business since he was 9 years old.