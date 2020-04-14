At a bargain: Gas price seen under $1 in Kenosha

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

How long has it been?

Gas under $1 in Kenosha has been spotted at the BP station on the corner of 22nd Avenue and 27th Street.

U.S. experts say an agreement announced Sunday by Russia, Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries to cut back output is not likely to raise fuel prices much for American consumers in the weeks and months ahead.

Consumption has been severely cut due to the coronavirus pandemic

On Monday, the AAA sent an advisory saying the gas price average nationally has been on the steady decline for seven weeks. The average for Wisconsin was $1.30 per gallon.

“We are seeing fast and furious gasoline demand destruction. The latest data reveals demand levels not seen since spring of 1968,” said Nick Jarmusz, AAA director of public affairs. “Every U.S. region is seeing builds in gasoline inventories and crude storage, which is just driving pump prices even cheaper.”