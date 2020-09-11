At an emotional sentencing, a call for redemption

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At her sentencing, Monica Adams began reading a statement she’d prepared, speaking about her regret and her hope for forgiveness.

“I also hope that I can get help, because I need help,” Adams said, starting to cry uncontrollably, her hand, covered with a plastic glove, slipping up over her masked face. “I need help.”

Adams, 22, pleaded guilty, along with her then boyfriend Hezile Frison, 37, to hiding the death of their 2-month-old daughter Jalisa and disposing of her body in a weedy empty lot. Jalisa’s death came to light when a relative who had allowed Frison and Adams to live in her home reported the baby missing to police.

The couple at first lied to police about the baby’s whereabouts — as they had earlier lied to relatives in Kenosha — then admitted Jalisa had died in what may have been a co-sleeping or crib death. They said Frison had placed her body in a bag and left her in a field. Adams has been in custody since her arrest on Aug. 15, 2019.

Jalisa’s body was never found, although police found the bag Frison described in the lot. The bag appeared to have been ripped apart by an animal. The actual cause of Jalisa’s death is unknown.