At KAC breakfast: Lawmakers debate minimum wage increase proposal

An increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour continues to be a hot topic of discussion.
Where that leads right now is anyone's guess, but most recently, President Joe Biden said he didn't think it would survive in the proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
But that doesn't mean it's not on the minds of many, including a number of federal, local, and state legislators who participated Monday morning in the annual Kenosha Achievement Center's Legislators' Breakfast, held virtually on Zoom because of the pandemic.
According to information on the Congressional Budget Office's website, if enacted, the "Raise the Wage Act of 2021" would increase the federal minimum wage in annual increments until it reaches $15 an hour in June 2025.
Wisconsin currently is in line with the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, a wage that hasn't increased wince July 2009. A total of 29 states and the District of Columbia have a minimum wage higher than the federal number, including a high of $12 to $14 an hour in Arizona, Colorado, California and Washington.
Where things get tricky is with what's known as Section 14c of the Fair Labor Act, which gives employers the ability to pay workers with disabilities less than federal minimum wage, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, said.
Steil, who represents Kenosha County in Congress, said there currently are about 5,000 adults in Wisconsin working under the 14c waiver, and many would be adversely affected by the jump to $15 an hour.
"A handful of states around the country have previously removed this particular waiver with the current minimum wage in that given state," Steil said. "Their statistics show that about 80 percent of those people find themselves out of work.
"There's a real dignity in work," Steil said. "I've had the opportunity to visit (places) that are operating with this waiver. It's an important topic right now. It's timely."
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, who represents much of the City of Kenosha as well as northeast Somers, spoke in favor of the increase.
"We need an increase in the minimum wage," he said. "Of course, we have to take care of '14c' for people with disabilities, but I say listen to the people," Wirch said. "We've had (advisory) referendums in Racine, Kenosha and around the state saying increase the minimum wage.
"They just had an election in Florida that went for Donald Trump, but the people overwhelmingly backed the $15 minimum wage in stages. We have a problem with income inequality in this country, and it's time that we met it," Wirch said.
Worker shortage
Where the wages really hit KAC is with the caregivers, CEO Christine Weyker said, and there continues to be a shortage of qualified people to help those that KAC serves.
But the solution also isn't as simple as just bumping the federal minimum wage, either.
"Our direct care workers are super underpaid because there's not enough funding in the system," she said. "If we raise their wage by a third to get to a new minimum, let's say it's $15 dollars, we have to make sure there's offsetting funding increases that will outpace that.
"We're already behind the eight ball. I don't think anybody is not in support to raise the wage, but I do want to make sure we don't throw other things in that really have some unforeseen negative impacts on a group of folks who are already faced with a lot of daily challenges."
On a state level, Gov. Tony Evers' 2021-23 budget includes more than $600 million in Wisconsin's long-term care infrastructure, said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who took part in Monday's breakfast.
"We know that our state has a critical care shortage that is about to get exponentially worse," Barnes said. "As Wisconsin's citizens age and become more frail, we don't have a reservoir of workers in this state to care for them or the younger people with disabilities who require care and support."
State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, agreed.
"Helping with the care giver shortage is absolutely critical," McGuire said. "I've heard that from a number of different avenues. I think that's something we're hoping to accomplish this year."
Also participating in the virtual breakfast were Regional Director Tawsif Anam, who represented U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian.