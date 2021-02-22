At KAC breakfast: Lawmakers debate minimum wage increase proposal

Where the wages really hit KAC is with the caregivers, CEO Christine Weyker said, and there continues to be a shortage of qualified people to help those that KAC serves.

But the solution also isn't as simple as just bumping the federal minimum wage, either.

"Our direct care workers are super underpaid because there's not enough funding in the system," she said. "If we raise their wage by a third to get to a new minimum, let's say it's $15 dollars, we have to make sure there's offsetting funding increases that will outpace that.

"We're already behind the eight ball. I don't think anybody is not in support to raise the wage, but I do want to make sure we don't throw other things in that really have some unforeseen negative impacts on a group of folks who are already faced with a lot of daily challenges."

On a state level, Gov. Tony Evers' 2021-23 budget includes more than $600 million in Wisconsin's long-term care infrastructure, said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who took part in Monday's breakfast.