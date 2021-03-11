ATF agents serve warrant on Kenosha home

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a warrant on a home on the 6600 block of 24th Avenue Wednesday.

A resident of the block said eight to 10 law enforcement agents armed with rifles arrived at the home at around 8 a.m. and spent much of the morning at the residence.

A spokesman for the ATF confirmed agents served a warrant on a home in Kenosha as part of an ongoing investigation. The spokesman said no one was taken into custody, and said she could provide no further information on the investigation.

Kenosha Police assisted in serving the warrant.

