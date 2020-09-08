ATF K9 helping out in Kenosha; Her specialty is finding explosive odors

In the aftermath of the destruction as a result of civil unrest in the city the past two weeks, hundreds of state and national personnel descended upon Kenosha to assist.
But not everybody was on two legs — some of the assistance came from the four-legged variety.
And one of those, “Sandi,” a specially-trained chocolate Labrador with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, more than held her own in aiding with the still continuing investigation.
Sandi and her handler, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of his occupation, were on hand Friday at the Kenosha County Building as part of a press briefing by the ATF.
Her handler said Sandi is known as a “single-purpose” dog as far as the ATF is concerned.
“She only has one mission, and that’s to find explosive odor,” he said. “The lay person would say it’s a bomb dog, but she will alert on the same method by sitting to Timothy McVeigh driving up with Ryder truck (of explosive materials) to a .22-caliber casing. My dog cannot tell you what it is, just that it’s an explosive odor of some sort.
“We can even put out a book of matches, and because it has potassium chlorate in the match head, that’s an oxidizer in fireworks. She’s going to alert the same way on a thing of matches as fireworks.”
Reached out to Kenosha
The handler said the main role he and his partner serve is in the city of Milwaukee working shootings. He reached out after the two shooting deaths in Kenosha to see if they could be of any assistance to that investigation.
“We said, ‘Can we bring down a K9 asset to help you out just to make sure everything’s accounted for (as far as) firearms evidence?’” he said. “That’s when we basically started coming down every day, just to help them.”
From there, Sandi’s ability to track down explosive odors also was a help, her handler said, with all the buildings destroyed because of suspected arson. The ATF also has a second K9 that was used to track accelerants in the arson investigations.
“There were some items of interest as far as possible explosives,” Sandi’s handler said. “The other thing was, it was my understanding that law enforcement took shots fired at them when they were responding. We were trying to find that firearms evidence.”
Identified 27 incendiary fires
During the briefing Friday, Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo, of the Chicago Field Office, said that investigators had identified 27 incendiary fires during the unrest, including 20 to structures and seven to government-owned vehicles.
The cause and origin for all 27 have been identified, she said.
The ATF also has released still photographs and videos of suspects in arson fires at County Credit Union, 912 56th St.; B&L Furniture, 1101 60th St.; TCF Bank, 1815 63rd St.; H&R Block, 6124 22nd Ave.; Car Source, 6226 Sheridan Road; and the Kenosha Probation and Parole Office, 1212 60th St., along with a fire set to a city truck.
During their visit, Sandi put on demonstrations for the assembled media, who were asked to first try and locate two shell casings in the field. Once the dog was given her command to do the same, she found each and alerted her handler.
“With the human eye and looking at a large area, those who hunt understand it, when you’re using a lab like this or any type of a K9, it’s so much quicker to cover a large area (with the dog),” he said.
Complex scenes with many factors
Following the shooting deaths of two protesters and the wounding of another reportedly by Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse on Aug. 25, the duo arrived on the scene later to try to put Sandi’s skills to work.
And that wasn’t easy, her handler said, because of a number of factors.
“You have to take (into account) when it happened, so that was against us,” the handler said. “The best example is when you go into your grandma’s house. When you walk in, and she was making bread or apple pie, I think everyone knows that smell. I guarantee if I blindfolded you, you go ahead and get yourself to the oven.
“That’s basically what (Sandi) is going off. The sooner you’re there, the odor is pumping. But now you have stuff being moved, officers are searching, vehicle traffic is picking up your evidence. They’re very, very hard scenes. We’ve been successful, but we’ve also had it where we’ve come up empty.”
And that’s why time is of the essence, he said.
“I’ve always said if we have a scene where we know there’s physical evidence, and we’re there in a timely manner, I guarantee we’ll be able to recover it,” the handler said. “It’s going to be pumping out enough odor for the K9 to recover it.”
