ATF makes arrest in Kenosha County

Officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms on Wednesday afternoon made an arrest in the area of the Walmart and Sam's Club, located at 3500 and 3300 on Brumback Boulevard in Somers.

Kimberly Nerheim, public affairs specialist with the ATF's Chicago Field Division, confirmed that agents took one person into custody.

Officers from the Kenosha Police and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department assisted.

Nerheim said the arrest ended without incident. She declined to elaborate about the person who was taken into custody.

"Everyone is safe, and that investigation is ongoing," she said.

Charges are pending. No further information is being released at this time.

