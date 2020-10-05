Attempt to relieve stolen motorcycle leads to gunfire

An attempt to retrieve a stolen motorcycle ended in gunfire according to criminal charges filed Monday.

Melvin Gonzalez-Irizarry, 28, of Kenosha, was charged Monday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety for allegedly filing six shots at a fleeing pickup truck on Oct. 3.

According to the criminal complaint, two men from the Milwaukee area came to Kenosha after seeing a sales advertisement for a dirt bike they believed had been stolen from a friend. They arranged to meet the seller on the 1300 block of 44th Street in Kenosha to see if it was the same motorcycle.

According to the complaint they contacted police to have an officer meet them at the sales meeting but an officer did not arrive so they met with the seller on their own.

During that meeting, they checked the VIN number on the motorcycle and said it matched that of the stolen bike. One of the men said he was taking the motorcycle for a test drive. As he left, the second man got in his truck, according to the complaint.

As the man in the truck drove away, according to the complaint, Gonzalez-Irizarry opened fire on the truck.