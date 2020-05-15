Attempted murder suspect must stay in jail, even after getting coronavirus

“I think (the) county had 80 cases of COVID (at the Kenosha County Detention Center) including Mr. Eaton,” said defense attorney Patrick Cafferty. He said Eaton has had difficulty breathing, and could be better treated for the virus outside a jail environment.

He said it is also difficult to prepare for trial as attorneys are not able to meet with clients in person because of the restrictions imposed at the jail to try to stop the spread of

the virus.

Cafferty suggested that Eaton, if released, could wear an ankle monitor and would be able to stay at property owned by his parents.

Judge David Wilk said he would not take Eaton’s COVID-19 diagnosis into account while deciding his bond. “I am not satisfied that I should substitute my immature and undeveloped knowledge of medicine to say that he is

either a great risk to the community out of jail or whether he is a greater risk to himself in jail,” he said.

But he said the nature of the allegations and the allegation that Eaton had a standoff with police before being arrested made him a flight risk.