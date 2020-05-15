Attempted murder suspect must stay in jail, even after getting coronavirus

A Trevor man accused of a violent sexual assault and attempted homicide contracted COVID-19 in jail and sought to be released on bond as he awaits trial, a plea rejected by a judge.
Robert Eaton, Jr.,34, is charged with eight felonies including attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the February 2019 incident.
He is alleged to have beaten, shot at and raped a friend who said she came to his home at his parents’ horse farm to help him after he called threatening suicide. After she fled the house, Eaton had a five-hour standoff with law enforcement.
At a hearing by videoconference Friday, a prosecutor said Eaton rejected a plea offer from the state and the case is expected to go to trial.
Under a new law that expands victims rights in the state, the woman Eaton is alleged to have assaulted spoke at the hearing, urging the judge to keep Eaton in jail as he awaits trial.
“I myself didn’t get an option as to whether or not to take a beating from him, to be attacked the way I was,” she said.
“I have to live with it every day and I have problems sleeping and flashbacks as well as fearing for my life … for the safety of the community, myself and my children.
Eaton’s attorney asked that Eaton’s bond be reduced from $250,000 to $25,000.
“I think (the) county had 80 cases of COVID (at the Kenosha County Detention Center) including Mr. Eaton,” said defense attorney Patrick Cafferty. He said Eaton has had difficulty breathing, and could be better treated for the virus outside a jail environment.
He said it is also difficult to prepare for trial as attorneys are not able to meet with clients in person because of the restrictions imposed at the jail to try to stop the spread of
the virus.
Cafferty suggested that Eaton, if released, could wear an ankle monitor and would be able to stay at property owned by his parents.
Judge David Wilk said he would not take Eaton’s COVID-19 diagnosis into account while deciding his bond. “I am not satisfied that I should substitute my immature and undeveloped knowledge of medicine to say that he is
either a great risk to the community out of jail or whether he is a greater risk to himself in jail,” he said.
But he said the nature of the allegations and the allegation that Eaton had a standoff with police before being arrested made him a flight risk.
“It’s hard for me to imagine more violent acts. These are acts that, in reading the complaint and the probable cause statement, are shocking,” Wilk said.
Eaton is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who told
investigators she had known Eaton since high school. She said she went to his house the night of the assault after he called and texted her saying he was
distraught over a breakup with a girlfriend and was considering suicide.
When she arrived, the woman told investigators, Eaton was intoxicated. While she was there, she said, he demanded sex. When she refused, she told investigators, he threatened her with a gun, beat her with a fire
extinguisher and sexually assaulted her.
When she fled the house with no clothing into the winter night she was able to call 911 from a phone she left
in her car, but was unable to leave the property because she had left her keys behind. Deputies found her hiding in the car.
“I recognize the allegations are significant,” Cafferty said. “But given my reviews of the evidence there are defenses that can be presented to many of these charges.”
The case is scheduled to go to trial July 7.
