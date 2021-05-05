 Skip to main content
Attempted robbery reported at Dollar General
An attempted robbery was reported at Dollar General, 3434 52nd St., at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday.

An employee said a man demanded cash but left without getting any money. According to scanner reports, the man gave a note to another person making threats and demanding money but left in a small silver car after employees locked the store.

Police are investigating.

