Attorney appointed in Somers House shooting case

The criminal case against Rakayo Vinson, charged in the Somers House shooting that left three men dead, is beginning to move forward following the appointment of an attorney Thursday.

Vinson, 24, was charged April 21 with three counts of first degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide for the April 18 shooting at the tavern.

Since he was charged, the criminal case has been delayed because Vinson did not have an attorney. Although he qualified for representation by the Wisconsin Public Defender, staff from the local office was unable to represent him because of a conflict. The office attempted to contract a private attorney to handle the case, but had been unable to find an attorney that would accept it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At what was Vinson’s fourth initial appearance Thursday - three previous initial appearances had been adjourned because he did not have an attorney - Court Commissioner Larry Keating appointed Kenosha-based criminal defense attorney Donald Bielski as advocate counsel. The court can move to appoint an attorney through the advocate counsel system if the public defender’s office is unable to contract a lawyer. Attorneys appointed through the advocate counsel program are paid by the county rather than through the state public defender system.