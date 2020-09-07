 Skip to main content
Attorney: Sen. Harris visit to Blake family 'inspirational and uplifting'
Attorney: Sen. Harris visit to Blake family 'inspirational and uplifting'

Harris' mostly virtual campaign to get Wisconsin road test

In this Aug. 27 photo, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks in Washington. On Monday, Harris will travel to Milwaukee, her first traditional campaign trip.

 AP PHOTO

Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels Patrick Salvi II and B’Ivory LaMarr released the following statement about Sen. Kamala Harris’ visit today with the family of Jacob Blake Jr., who joined by phone from his hospital bed. 

“Sen. Harris had an inspirational and uplifting one-hour visit with Jacob Blake, Jr. and his family today. She spoke individually with each family member about how they were handling the trauma and urged them to take care of their physical and mental health. In a moving moment, Jacob Jr. told Sen. Harris that he was proud of her, and the senator told Jacob that she was also proud of him and how he is working through his pain. Jacob Jr. assured her that he was not going to give up on life for the sake of his children. Sen. Harris also discussed the policy changes that she and Vice President Biden will seek, including the Justice in Policing Act and implicit bias training, to make things better for all Americans. She encouraged them to continue to use their voices even through their pain to help America make progress to end systemic racism.”

