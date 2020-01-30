Attorneys seek lower bond for Chrystul Kizer

Defense attorneys for Chrystul Kizer will ask a judge next week to lower her bond as she awaits trial.

Kizer, 19, is charged with first-degree homicide for the shooting death of Randall Volar III, 34, in June 2018. Volar was under investigation by Kenosha Police for child trafficking at the time he was killed, with Kizer among the girls he brought to his home.

Her case has gained national attention as defense attorneys have fought to use her status as a trafficking victim as a defense in Volar’s death.

At a hearing scheduled for Feb. 6, defense attorneys will ask Judge David Wilk to lower Kizer’s bond from $1 million to $100,000.

Meanwhile, they are appealing an earlier decision by Wilk that limited Kizer’s ability to use an affirmative defense under state law that offered trafficking victims a shield from prosecution of some crimes. That defense has never been used in a homicide.

In the motion asking for the bail modification, defense attorneys Carl Johnson and Larisa Benitez-Morgan state that if released, Kizer would stay with her mother, who has attended nearly all of Kizer’s hearings since her arrest.