PM&L Theatre and director Fran Jansta are seeking a cast of nine actors — five women and four men of various ages — for the theater group’s production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

British accents are encouraged but not required.

The audition will consist of cold readings from the script. Copies of the script can be found at guttenberg.org.

People interested in auditioning are asked to fill out the online audition form at pmltheatre.com and reserve an audition slot prior to arrival. Reservations are recommended, but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

Auditions will start at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, at PM&L Theatre, 877 Main St. in Antioch, Ill.

“The Importance of Being Earnest” will open on April 21 and run for three weekends, through May 7, at the theater.