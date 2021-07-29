Aug. 8 Car show fundraiser to benefit Habitat for Humanity and Safe Harbor Humane Society

The Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is joining with Epic Motorsports to present a Car and Motorcycle show for the community from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Otto Nelson Moving and Storage parking lot, 6203 28th Ave.
The event will double as a fundraiser to help Habitat raise funds to open a ReStore outlet for Kenosha County. Proceeds are to be split between Habitat and Safe Harbor Humane Society.
Since the pandemic hit there’s been a rise in stolen cars, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported it went up about 9%. That’s the largest theft year in a decade. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Plans are for the show feature 50-100 vehicles, live music from Boys and Toys, food trucks, beer on tap, games and prizes, 50/50 raffle and a best dressed ’50s attire contest with prizes going to the winning guy and gal.
Habitat staff and volunteers are being scheduled to serve drinks, sell raffle tickets and host an information table with games and opportunities to win prizes.
WATCH NOW: Curtis Strange Elementary holds mock Olympic games
CURTIS STRANGE OLYMPICS
My’lee Gonzalez, in first grade, does pull-ups as classmates look on during the “Mock Olympics” at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
CURTIS STRANGE OLYMPICS
Chance Cooper, in first grade, strains as he gets his head over the bar while doing pull-ups during the “Mock Olympics” at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
CURTIS STRANGE OLYMPICS
Fourth-grader Carlos Gama, right, competes in the javelin throw with a foam pool noodle during the "Mock Olympics" at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
CURTIS STRANGE OLYMPICS
Azalia Dominguez, center, competes in the standing long jump during the “Mock Olympics” at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
CURTIS STRANGE OLYMPICS
Jalyssa Thomas, in fourth grade, center, leaps while competing in the standing long jump during the “Mock Olympics” at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
CURTIS STRANGE OLYMPICS
Brielle Dionsio, in fourth grade, dribbles a soccer ball around cones during the “Mock Olympics” at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
CURTIS STRANGE OLYMPICS
Isaiah Harton, in first grade, rounds a corner while dribbling a basketball around cones during the “Mock Olympics” at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
CURTIS STRANGE OLYMPICS
Cashmere Thomas, in fourth grade, dribbles a basketball around cones during the “Mock Olympics” at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Medals and cheese snacks
Medals for participants at Curtis Strange Elementary School's "Mock Olympics," which took place on Tuesday, are displayed. Also pictured are "edible torches," comprised of cheese snacks in ice-cream cone holders.
Heather Poyner
Jennah and the torch
Jennah Roscioli, 8, holds the Curtis Strange Olympic Torch she carried in to open the “Mock Olympics” held on the school playground Tuesday. Her mother, Jessica Roscioli, a fifth-grade teacher at the school, organized the event to celebrate the end of summer school.
Heather Poyner
Ben demos javelin throw
Teacher Ben Gesell demonstrates the javelin throw using a foam pool noodle for his team during the "Mock Olympics" at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Tuesday.
Heather Poyner
Curtis Strange mock olympics
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.