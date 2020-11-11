Aurora halts community COVID-19 testing in Kenosha; resources being redeployed elsewhere

The Wisconsin National Guard will provide free, drive-thru testing from 9a.m. to 5 p.m. each Friday, Oct. 16-Dec. 4 (except for Nov. 27), at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol. No appointment and no symptoms are needed. This is open to any person who lives or works in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. Testing will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Online pre-registration is recommended at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov . Individuals who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline, 866-419-6988.

Modern Apothecary will offer free testing each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through Dec. 19 outside of the former Kenosha Fire Station No. 3, 2121 Roosevelt Road. Testing hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. An appointment and preregistration are strongly encouraged, with appointment times available at https://modernapothecary.10to8.com and registration available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Registering in advance will greatly speed up the line at the testing site. Anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin, ages 5 and above, can be tested. This testing is being offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Individuals who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline, 866-419-6988.