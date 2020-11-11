Aurora halts community COVID-19 testing in Kenosha; resources being redeployed elsewhere

Advocate Aurora Health will halt drive through and walk-up COVID-19 community testing at its Kenosha location, along with those in Milwaukee and Green Bay, redirecting staffing care to patients with coronavirus, according to a statement from the health care provider Wednesday.
“Over the past two months, the number of COVID-19 inpatients across our system and in our Greater Milwaukee region has multiplied by more than five. It’s doubled in just the past two-and-a-half weeks. Staffing continues to be a key focus, and we acknowledge it’s getting harder,” according to the statement provided Lee Ann Betz, Advocate Aurora Health spokesperson.
The Kenosha area community testing location at 10400 75th St. had opened at the end of May.
Advocate Aurora Health still conducts tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests each week, at urgent and immediate care sites following evaluation by a provider, she said. Public health community testing sites are also available.
The provider implored the community to “take this virus seriously and continue to be vigilant.” That includes wearing a mask, keeping physical distance from others, avoid gatherings and washing hands.
Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who believe they have been exposed, can check the Symptom Checker or contact the provider hotline at 866-443-2584 – both available 24/7 – to find out what to do next.
COVID-19 testing sites in Kenosha CountyCVS Pharmacy
Drive-thru testing is available at the CVS location at 3710 57th Ave. in Kenosha. Advance registration is required at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.
Froedtert South
Drive-thru testing at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital is available to those who qualify after completing an initial phone evaluation at 262-671-7777 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Kenosha Community Health Center
A drive-thru testing site at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha is open to patients who complete a quick registration process at 262-925-1325. Testing is conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kenosha County Job Center
The Wisconsin National Guard will provide free, drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Monday, Oct. 12-Dec. 7, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. No appointment and no symptoms are needed. This is open to any person who lives or works in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. Testing will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Online pre-registration is recommended at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Kenosha County Center
The Wisconsin National Guard will provide free, drive-thru testing from 9a.m. to 5 p.m. each Friday, Oct. 16-Dec. 4 (except for Nov. 27), at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol. No appointment and no symptoms are needed. This is open to any person who lives or works in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. Testing will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Online pre-registration is recommended at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Individuals who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline, 866-419-6988.
Former Fire Station No. 3
Modern Apothecary will offer free testing each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through Dec. 19 outside of the former Kenosha Fire Station No. 3, 2121 Roosevelt Road. Testing hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. An appointment and preregistration are strongly encouraged, with appointment times available at https://modernapothecary.10to8.com and registration available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Registering in advance will greatly speed up the line at the testing site. Anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin, ages 5 and above, can be tested. This testing is being offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Individuals who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline, 866-419-6988.
For additional information go to https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations
