Aurora Health Center opens in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Twenty months after the first dirt was turned, the new Aurora Health Center at the northwest corner of Highway 165 and 120th Avenue officially opened Monday.

The center, located just west of I-94, will deliver new and expanded health care services to adults and children in Racine, Kenosha and Lake counties.

According to a press release issued Monday, services will include general surgery and orthopedics and urology, along with new specialty pediatric services through Aurora Children’s Health.

The center also will be home to Aurora Sports Health, which includes a one-of-a-kind outdoor physical therapy area, a men’s health center, a women’s breast imaging center, on-site pharmacy services, lab and a cafe.

“The new and expanded services at this location will enhance patient access for the growing number of residents and employers in this region,” said Lisa Just, president of Advocate Aurora Health East Corridor patient service area. “We’re excited to be opening our facility to professional medical services, focused on bringing safe, best-in-class care close to home.”