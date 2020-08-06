Aurora Hospital patient says persistence of medical providers saved his life

In Kruk’s case, the correct diagnosis “was really easy to miss considering he had so many other respiratory issues going on,” Santarelli said.

After some antibiotics to control the infection, Kruk’s gallbladder was successfully removed and he began to bounce back. “The surgeon said my gallbladder was enormous; the size of a football,” Kruk said.

Meanwhile Christopher wanted to know what had happened with Kruk and phoned his home.”I was elated that he was feeling better,” he said. He says he was also surprised to learn that the breathing problem had been caused by Kruk’s enlarged gallbladder.

“I’m really glad I pushed (Kruk) as hard I as I did,” Christopher said. “I don’t know what kind of shape he would be in otherwise.”

Kruk admits that the follow-through of his caregivers was critical to his positive outcome. “I want to salute both the pharmacy and my doctors,” said. “They really went one step above and basically saved my life.”

The medical professionals involved insist it was all in the line of duty.

“It’s our best practice to advocate for patients as hard as we can,” said Christopher, a 17-year pharmacist. “We are their voice and sounding board.”