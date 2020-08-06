Aurora Hospital patient says persistence of medical providers saved his life

It took more than one village to get Marek Kruk to go to the hospital.
And he’s glad it did.
After ignoring advice to get to the hospital—not once, but twice—the persistence of a Racine pharmacy technician and a Kenosha physician got Kruk, a 65-year-old Illinois resident, to get to the hospital for emergency surgery that saved his life.
“I was insistent,” said Aurora pharmacy technician, Brett Christopher. “I said, ‘Please go (to the hospital), I care about you.”
“They all really went one step above. That’s amazing,” Kruk said.
A resident of Wadsworth, Ill., Kruk works in Racine, and gets his prescriptions filled at the Aurora Health Care pharmacy on Washington Avenue. His primary physician, Dr. James Santarelli, practices at Aurora, Kenosha.
In early June, Kruk tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19. He made a full recovery at home, but by mid-June was having persistent problems with his breathing.
“Instead of getting better, I was getting worse and worse and worse,” Kruk said in a recent telephone interview.
Thinking the problem might be related to his chronic asthma, Kruk called the Racine pharmacy for a refill of his asthma medication. Pharmacist Brett Christopher, who has cared for Kruk for several years, said he became alarmed when he heard his voice.
“It wasn’t what Mr. Kruk was saying, but how he said it — his breathing was extremely labored and giving me cues that something else was wrong,” Christopher said.
“I told him, ‘Marek you don’t sound good: You need to go into the hospital and do it right away!’” Christopher said. “He promised me he’d go.”
However, says Kruk, “I basically ignored him.”
Something told Christopher he had better follow up, so he called Kruk’s doctor’s office.
“I told them that Marek didn’t sound good and advocated for them to follow up with him,” Christopher said.
Dr. Santarelli’s staff called Kruk’s home. “I ignored (the nurse) too,” Kruk said. The nurse called back and spoke to Kruk’s wife who then drove him to the emergency department at Aurora, Kenosha.
In the ER Kruk was again tested for COVID-19 which indicated he was clear of the virus. Dr. Santarelli discovred that Kruk had pneumonia but ordered an MRI because he suspected something else might be contributing to Kruk’s respiratory issues.
The MRI indicated that Kruk’s gallbladder had become infected and quite enlarged. “It was pushing up on his diaphragm, causing breathing difficulties,” Santarelli said.
“Gallbladder issues sometimes show up as a pain in right abdomen, mid-back or right shoulder.”
In Kruk’s case, the correct diagnosis “was really easy to miss considering he had so many other respiratory issues going on,” Santarelli said.
After some antibiotics to control the infection, Kruk’s gallbladder was successfully removed and he began to bounce back. “The surgeon said my gallbladder was enormous; the size of a football,” Kruk said.
Meanwhile Christopher wanted to know what had happened with Kruk and phoned his home.”I was elated that he was feeling better,” he said. He says he was also surprised to learn that the breathing problem had been caused by Kruk’s enlarged gallbladder.
“I’m really glad I pushed (Kruk) as hard I as I did,” Christopher said. “I don’t know what kind of shape he would be in otherwise.”
Kruk admits that the follow-through of his caregivers was critical to his positive outcome. “I want to salute both the pharmacy and my doctors,” said. “They really went one step above and basically saved my life.”
The medical professionals involved insist it was all in the line of duty.
“It’s our best practice to advocate for patients as hard as we can,” said Christopher, a 17-year pharmacist. “We are their voice and sounding board.”
“This is a a good example of a coordinated and collaborated effort between the nursing staff, emergency room staff, (Kruk’s) regular doctor and the surgical team,” Santarelli said. “It takes communication and this worked very nicely.”
But to Kruk, everyone’s efforts were more than ordinary.“What they did for me was something which doesn’t happen so often in our world right now,” he said.
“This is what we try to do every day and we’re glad to have the right infrastructure to be able to do it,” Santarelli said.
