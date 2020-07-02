Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha named among nation’s top 100 hospitals

According to IBM Watson Health, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators when compared to similar hospitals. These include survival rates, patient complications, health care-associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency rooms, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.

Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha was chosen from 3,134 eligible U.S. hospitals, and this is the first time that it has been recognized with the award. Within the Advocate Aurora Health network, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago, and Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Ill. also achieved the recognition.

Advocate Aurora Health is one of the 10 largest not-for-profit, integrated health systems in the United States and a leading employer in the Midwest with more than 70,000 employees, including more than 22,000 nurses and the region’s largest employed medical staff and home health organization. A national leader in clinical innovation, health outcomes, consumer experience and value-based care, the system serves nearly 3 million patients annually in Illinois and Wisconsin across more than 500 sites of care. Advocate Aurora is engaged in hundreds of clinical trials and research studies and is nationally recognized for its expertise in cardiology, neurosciences, oncology and pediatrics. The organization contributed $2.1 billion in charitable care and services to its communities in 2018. We help people live well.