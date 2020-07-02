Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha named among nation’s top 100 hospitals

In recognition of performance in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha has been named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals List.
Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha was among only 11 Illinois and Wisconsin hospitals to earn this distinction.
Categorized as a small community hospital, it also has a CMS 5-star rating and is known for and certified in total hip and knee, primary stroke, chest pain and geriatric emergency care.
“Now more than ever, it is clear our physicians, nurses and team members deliver an extraordinary level of high-quality care every single day,” said Lisa Just, President, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, and President of the South Wisconsin Patient Service Area. “In the face of a pandemic, they doubled down on our relentless commitment to safety, health outcomes and the patient experience to ensure safe and convenient care, taking extra measures to protect patients and their families as part of our Safe Care Promise.”
To make IBM Watson Health’s elite group, hospitals must not only provide the best possible patient care but also must demonstrate excellence as an efficiently run business. IBM Watson Health considers the 100 Top Hospitals as shining examples for others to follow.
The recognition demonstrates Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha’s ongoing commitment to prioritize patient-centered care, particularly during this very disruptive and challenging time.
According to IBM Watson Health, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators when compared to similar hospitals. These include survival rates, patient complications, health care-associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency rooms, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.
Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha was chosen from 3,134 eligible U.S. hospitals, and this is the first time that it has been recognized with the award. Within the Advocate Aurora Health network, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago, and Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Ill. also achieved the recognition.
The annual list was unveiled on Fortune.com. For more, visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/.
100 Top Hospitals® is a registered trademark of IBM Watson Health™
About Advocate Aurora Health
Advocate Aurora Health is one of the 10 largest not-for-profit, integrated health systems in the United States and a leading employer in the Midwest with more than 70,000 employees, including more than 22,000 nurses and the region’s largest employed medical staff and home health organization. A national leader in clinical innovation, health outcomes, consumer experience and value-based care, the system serves nearly 3 million patients annually in Illinois and Wisconsin across more than 500 sites of care. Advocate Aurora is engaged in hundreds of clinical trials and research studies and is nationally recognized for its expertise in cardiology, neurosciences, oncology and pediatrics. The organization contributed $2.1 billion in charitable care and services to its communities in 2018. We help people live well.
