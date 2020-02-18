Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha provides free emergency Narcan kits to opioid overdose patients

Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha is partnering with local and national officials to provide free emergency Narcan kits that can potentially save the lives of opioid overdose patients.
The kits are given out free to patients who arrive at Aurora Medical Center’s emergency department who have overdosed or are at risk of overdosing on opiates.
The goal of the program is to prevent overdose deaths, reduce harm and give those with an opioid use disorder the chance to receive help.
Each emergency kit includes two doses of Narcan (naloxone) nasal spray, a pocket mask to assist with breathing, fentanyl testing kits and information for additional community resources.
The emergency kits are supported through a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which is managed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“Narcan not only saves lives, it creates a path to treatment for people struggling with substance abuse disorder,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “And that is ultimately our goal — to help people turn their lives around and find recovery. I thank Aurora Medical Center for its support of the Narcan program.”
According to the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office, there were 46 deaths linked to drug overdoses in the county during 2018.
Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force are working together to make these kits available to at-risk patients and family members of people who have overdosed.
“The sooner a person who has overdosed gets Narcan into their system, the better their chances are of survival. These kits can save lives and be the key to get someone into recovery,” said Steven Nelson, registered nurse at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.