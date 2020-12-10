Aurora officials excited about vaccine approval

Dr. Gary Stuck, Aurora’s chief medical officer, lauded the Pfizer trial data that showed a 95% success rate. About 44,000 people in the United States, Germany, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina participated in the two-dose clinical trial.

Vaccinations began earlier in the week in the United Kingdom, and on Wednesday, emergency use was approved in Canada.

“Mass vaccination is our only way out of this pandemic,” Citronberg said. “It’s the ticket out. It’s really the only way right now we can get out of it. We’re going to start to roll out the vaccine as soon as next week, but over the next several months, we’ll be able to immunize all of our team members who want vaccination, and then everyone in the general population who wants a vaccine.”

Citronberg added the process to fully immunize everyone who wishes to participate will take about six months. He wasn’t certain Thursday how many doses would be made available in the first wave after it receives FDA approval.

Even with the anticipation of a vaccine and the hope for brighter days, Citronberg said it won’t come without side effects — but that’s not only to be expected, but hoped for in a situation such as this, he said.