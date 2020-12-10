Aurora officials excited about vaccine approval

The anticipated Food and Drug Administration approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine Thursday may be just the shot in the arm the country needs. Literally.
High-ranking doctors with regional system Advocate Aurora Health Care addressed that topic and others related to the pandemic Thursday morning during a Zoom press conference with Illinois and Wisconsin reporters.
Aurora serves Kenosha patients at its medical center, 10400 75th St. It also operates Aurora Burlington Medical Center, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn and numerous clinics in the area.
As expected, much of the discussion turned to the vaccine developed by Pfizer and an emergency use authorization request that went before the FDA. Approval of that request means administration of the vaccine can begin as soon as next week across the country.
With more than 3,100 deaths in the United States on Wednesday and an overall death rate that will surpass 300,000 by the weekend, the vaccine can’t come soon enough, said Dr. Robert Citronberg, Aurora’s executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention.
“That’s an almost unimaginable number,” he said. “We are continuing to diligently push forward to take care of all of our patients in our communities.
“This (vaccine) is an incredible landmark. The fact that this vaccine was able to be developed in such a short period of time is one of the greatest scientific achievements of our time.”
Dr. Gary Stuck, Aurora’s chief medical officer, lauded the Pfizer trial data that showed a 95% success rate. About 44,000 people in the United States, Germany, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina participated in the two-dose clinical trial.
Vaccinations began earlier in the week in the United Kingdom, and on Wednesday, emergency use was approved in Canada.
“Mass vaccination is our only way out of this pandemic,” Citronberg said. “It’s the ticket out. It’s really the only way right now we can get out of it. We’re going to start to roll out the vaccine as soon as next week, but over the next several months, we’ll be able to immunize all of our team members who want vaccination, and then everyone in the general population who wants a vaccine.”
Citronberg added the process to fully immunize everyone who wishes to participate will take about six months. He wasn’t certain Thursday how many doses would be made available in the first wave after it receives FDA approval.
Even with the anticipation of a vaccine and the hope for brighter days, Citronberg said it won’t come without side effects — but that’s not only to be expected, but hoped for in a situation such as this, he said.
“There were side effects reported (during the trial) as expected,” he said. “We want there to be side effects. That means your immune system is responding to the vaccine. Things like fever, muscle aches, chills, sore arm, fatigue that is transient, those are all good signs.
“There were no serious safety concerns that were reported within that trial. This is a really, really favorable report on the efficacy and the safety. There is no doubt that the benefits of this vaccine far outweighs the risk.”
Local connection
The vaccine also comes with a local connection, as Pfizer has a storage facility in Pleasant Prairie along with its main distribution center in Kalamazoo, Mich. The vaccine must be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius, which requires special accommodations.
But Aurora is prepared to do just that, Citronberg said.
“We have adequate space and freezers throughout our system to do that,” he said. “(The Pfizer vaccine) is the only one that requires super cold storage. Every vaccine that comes out after will not have that same requirement. ... The rest can be maintained in regular freezers and refrigerators.”
Citronberg said he reviewed the recently released report by the FDA about the Pfizer trial and said the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology being used marks the first time for a vaccine.
The mRNA triggers cells to make a “spike” protein, he said, which then allows the body’s immune system to make antibodies against the protein.
“Basically, your body is making antibodies against the spike protein without ever having seen the virus,” Citronberg said. “It’s a really fascinating technology that can not only be used for vaccine, but for the treatment of cancer and other things down the line.”
