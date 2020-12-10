Aurora officials: Pandemic denial an issue

Scan just about any social media post that deals with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and one is certain to find plenty of comments that downplay its existence.
But not only do the numbers of cases and deaths across the country since March show its seriousness, but leading health care providers see it and deal with it daily.
And for those on the front lines, it’s all too real.
A trio of doctors from Advocate Aurora Health Care addressed a number of topics to update reporters in Illinois and Wisconsin during a Zoom press conference Thursday morning. Aurora serves Kenosha patients at its medical center, 10400 75th St. It also operates Aurora Burlington Medical Center, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn and numerous clinics in the area.
“I think it is difficult,” said Dr. Gary Stuck, Aurora’s chief medical officer. “The general public is getting mixed messages for either economic or political reasons. We acknowledge that it is confusing for the general public. I think we’d really like to (say) that we know this pandemic is real, the virus is deadly.
“Nationally, this is disastrous, the number of patients who are becoming sick and dying.”
Numbers still climbing
Through numbers reported on Thursday, Kenosha County has seen 10,592 total positive cases and 172 deaths — or one out of about 1,000 people — plus another 1,220 cases listed as probably positive for the virus. In Racine County, there have been 15,346 cases with 214 deaths.
Across the United States, there have been 15,468,785 cases and 289,531 deaths, and worldwide, there have been 69,139,809 cases and 1,574,294 deaths to date.
“It’s almost unimaginable that people at this day still think this is a hoax or this isn’t real,” said Dr. Robert Citronberg, Aurora’s executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention. “There’s almost no one in this entire country that has not been affected by this, by a family member or a friend. “People who choose not to wear masks to some extent are risking their own health, but they’re much more risking the health of those around them, their family members, colleagues, people they interact with. It’s very hard to explain why this (pandemic) is happening, but it’s very real.”
Citronberg added he’s heard several stories from colleagues, either from within Aurora or others around the country, of a sudden wish by a dying or very ill patient that they had taken the virus more seriously from the start.
But by that time, it’s often much too late.
“That’s an incredibly sobering message that is very traumatizing for staff,” he said. “The message I send to all the people who don’t believe in it is, if you show up sick with COVID on our doorstep, we’re still going to take care of you like we take care of everybody else. But I just wish that people would be more considerate and take this seriously.”
Stress on hospital staff
Dr. Nkem Iroegbu, chief medical officer at Aurora’s St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, said he’s seen first-hand the stress that’s been put on staff at his facility.
Because of the pandemic, patients are not allowed to have any visitors, and at their final moments, it’s health care professionals who have to fill that void.
And that has taken a toll, he said.
“I see the anxieties that many of them face, not just about perhaps potentially contracting the illness, but also what it means in their day-to-day work,” Iroegbu said. “Many of them have had to make very (difficult) decisions around life or death for patients who contract COVID-19 multiple times a day.
“The unknown about the virus adds to the stress. In some situations, you have patients, who despite all aggressive medical interventions, continue to decline and sometimes pass away. You look at our bedside nurses and nursing assistants, they are often called to be conduits for patients whose families are unable to come in. Those are very traumatizing situations.”
Along with the impending rollout of a vaccine that may finally bring the pandemic to an end, there’s one other key thing that every person out there can do to bring the numbers under control, Stuck said — put on a mask.
“Think of masking as showing you care for others,” he said. “This is a way that (shows) that you really do care about your family, your co-workers, the general public and that you’re doing your part to help out. Encourage others to wear a mask and show that you care by wearing a mask.”
