Aurora officials: Pandemic denial an issue

Across the United States, there have been 15,468,785 cases and 289,531 deaths, and worldwide, there have been 69,139,809 cases and 1,574,294 deaths to date.

“It’s almost unimaginable that people at this day still think this is a hoax or this isn’t real,” said Dr. Robert Citronberg, Aurora’s executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention. “There’s almost no one in this entire country that has not been affected by this, by a family member or a friend. “People who choose not to wear masks to some extent are risking their own health, but they’re much more risking the health of those around them, their family members, colleagues, people they interact with. It’s very hard to explain why this (pandemic) is happening, but it’s very real.”

Citronberg added he’s heard several stories from colleagues, either from within Aurora or others around the country, of a sudden wish by a dying or very ill patient that they had taken the virus more seriously from the start.

But by that time, it’s often much too late.