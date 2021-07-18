Aurora Pleasant Prairie officials keeping eye on vaccines as scenarios develop

Jamieson said the Pleasant Prairie location was identified as a “mega”-vaccine site when doses from the three main distributors — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — began to roll out, and there were about 1,000 doses administered by eight vaccinators on average each day.

“I can’t say enough about how, when we opened it, the community was just so grateful that we had this accessible here,” Jamieson said. “Some people are afraid to go to the hospital, and we didn’t want that holding them back. It was a really great option.”

Vaccinating children

When it comes to vaccinating children, the CDC recommended in May that everyone 12 and older receive the vaccine. Jackie Overman, manager of clinical operations for children’s health, said other age groups could soon follow.

The early returns on the older group have been positive, she said.

“So far, we’ve had great experiences with our kids,” Overman said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to continue to provide that to the community as well here, at this location.”

Overman said the facility hopes to become a main vaccine location for children by mid-August for the 12-and-older group, with a potential eye on children ages 2-11 in the future.