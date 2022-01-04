 Skip to main content
Authorities ID victim in fatal New Year's Day crash in Somers

SOMERS — The driver of a Chevrolet Impala killed in a New Year’s Day crash in the 400 block of Sheridan Road was identified Tuesday as Ryan R. Fandry, 26, of Franksville.

One person is dead and another injured following a crash in Kenosha County Saturday, Jan. 1.

According to an earlier press release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, police and Somers fire and rescue personnel responded at 1:54 a.m. for a report of a serious vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicated that Fandry’s 2004 gold Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, crossed into the northbound lanes, where the driver lost control, rolled onto its roof and came to rest on the driver’s side after it struck a utility pole.

Investigators on the scene reported that Fandry was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The front-seat passenger, a 40-year-old man from Kenosha, was taken to an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

