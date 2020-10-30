 Skip to main content
Authorities identify father, 5-year-old killed in crash
Oct. 28 Bristol crash scene

Authorities work at the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi truck and a Mini Cooper at the intersection of highways MB and Q Wednesday night in Bristol.

 Terry Flores

Kenosha County authorities have identified the victims of a fatal accident Wednesday evening that claimed the life of a father and his daughter.

The crash claimed the lives of 43-year-old Eric Debettignies, a resident of Kenosha, and his 5-year-old daughter Alexa Debettignies. 

The Kenosha County Sheirff's Department indicated the pair were killed when the man’s Mini Cooper collided with a semi tractor-trailer at the intersection of highways MB and Q at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright said the Kenosha man was eastbound on Highway Q (104th Street) at a high rate of speed in his 2004 Mini Cooper when he struck the semi-truck that was turning south from Highway Q onto Highway MB (152nd Avenue).

Eris Debettignies died the scene. His daugher was taken to a local hospital by Bristol Fire Department medics, dying from her injuries at the hospital.

The operator of the semi-truck was identified as 50-year-old Carlos Jimenez, a resident of Gurnee, Ill..  Jimenez was transported to a local hospital by Bristol Fire Department for minor injuries.

