Authorities identify victim in Sunday fatal car crash

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday identified the victim of a fatal head-on car crash Sunday night in Somers.

Sandra L. Bolle, 71, of Kenosha died at the scene of the crash in the 400 block of Highway 31, according to a press release.

The crash was reported at 7:21 p.m. Sunday. Sheriff’s Department deputies and Somers Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene.

Bolle was driving a 2000 Buick Century when she turned south from Old Green Bay Road into the northbound lanes of Highway 31 and drove head-on into a northbound 2020 Toyota Camry, the release states.

The driver of the Toyota and a front-seat passenger in Bolle’s vehicle sustained minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Somers Fire Chief Ben Andersen said that a door on the Buick had to be forced open to get access to the passenger. Further extrication was later required to remove Bolle.

The investigation into the crash remains active. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.