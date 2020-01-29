Authorities identify woman killed in crash

Authorities have identified the woman killed in a two-car crash Monday night in Somers.

Andrea M. Durian, 37, of Racine, died after the crash, reported at 6:17 in the 1400 block on the East Frontage Road of Interstate 94 south of Highway E.

Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said Durian was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt north when she crossed the center line, colliding with a southbound Kia Rio driven by a 31-year-old Racine man.

Wright said the Durian was not wearing a seat belt. Somers Fire and Rescue initially called for a Flight for Life helicopter, but the helicopter was unable to respond due to the weather, according to a statement from Somers Professional Firefighters Local 4831.

Wright said a Somers ambulance crew took Durian to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The driver of the Kia was also taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries, Wright said.

Wright said there is no indication that alcohol was involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

