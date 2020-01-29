Authorities identify woman killed in crash

Authorities have identified the woman killed in a two-car crash Monday night in Somers.
Andrea M. Durian, 37, of Racine, died after the crash, reported at 6:17 in the 1400 block on the East Frontage Road of Interstate 94 south of Highway E.
Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said Durian was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt north when she crossed the center line, colliding with a southbound Kia Rio driven by a 31-year-old Racine man.
Wright said the Durian was not wearing a seat belt. Somers Fire and Rescue initially called for a Flight for Life helicopter, but the helicopter was unable to respond due to the weather, according to a statement from Somers Professional Firefighters Local 4831.
Wright said a Somers ambulance crew took Durian to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.
The driver of the Kia was also taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries, Wright said.
Wright said there is no indication that alcohol was involved.
The crash remains under investigation.
scary halloween trees.jpg
Harold Frush submitted this photo he calls "Scary Halloween trees."
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted photo by Harold Frush
Ice sakting photo of the day
The Fafford family went out to enjoy ice skating for the first time at the downtown city rink on Dec. 15 when they snapped this picture, identified as Thomas, grandma Patti, Vianna and daddy.
John Sloca
heart photo
Laurie Hoffman of Salem Lakes submitted this photo. “Yesterday during the snowfall, I walked outside to play in the snow with the kids and I saw these double hearts in the driveway! How neat!” she said.
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Submitted photo by Laurie Hoffmann
young shoveler
Quinn Burke helps with the shoveling at Grandma’s house.
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY BARB CORREA
Driveway hearts
Thom and Heather Sczygielski submitted this photo of a pattern made in their driveway after a recent snowfall. “In walking down our driveway to get the Kenosha News in the morning, we thought the tire tracks of the delivery car turning around looked like two hearts! Happy Valentine’s Day,” the Sczygielskis wrote.
Have a photo you'd like to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Photo submitted by Thom and Heather Sczygielski
gingerbread house
Mike Schnaare and his daughter, Taylor, 10, put the finishing touches on a gingerbread house during Christmastime.
Have a photo you'd like to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Joyce Manna, submitted photo
Lincoln cheesehead
Cianna Villarreal, David Villarreal and Diane Andrea gave the Abraham Lincoln statue in Library Park a cheesehead hat Sunday. "Sending good vibes for our Packers We gave Abraham a cheese hat for good luck!" Diana wrote.
newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY DIANE ANDREA
muskrat
Geraldine Clark sent in this photo of a critter spied at the lakefront, wondering if it's a muskrat.
newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
GERALDINE CLARK, SUBMITTED PHOTO
Pets walk
Diane Swanson of Salem Lakes snapped this photo while walking recently in Petrifying Springs Park.
Have a photo you'd like to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SUBMITTED BY DIANE SWANSON
Meat market
This photo from 1923, submitted by Mike Wasilevich, shows his father Peter’s grocery store and meat market, which was located just west of Jefferson Elementary School, 1832 43rd St. The address on the photo says 354 Grand Ave.
Have a photo you'd like to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
MIKE WASILEVICH, SUBMITTED PHOTO
Alford Park in the 1940s
Mike Wasilevich submitted this photo of his family taken at Alford Park in the 1940s. From left are Pete (top), Dorothy, Anna, John, Mike and Maryann (top) Wasilevich.
Have a photo you'd like to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY MIKE Wasilevich
halloween snow
Beth Isermann shared this photo of a skeleton mostly buried in snow on Halloween.
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY BETH ISERMANN
streetcar
The Stancatos enjoy a ride on the Kenosha streetcar. From left are Donny, Quentin and Krystle.
newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY “DOWNTOWN” DONNY STANCATO
alford park ice.jpg
Chris Howell took this photo of an ice-covered branch with waves crashing behind it at Alford Park the weekend of Jan. 11-12.
newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
CHRIS HOWELL, SUBMITTED PHOTO
snow pattern.jpg
Liz Carlson submitted this photo taken Jan. 11. “The wind, rain and snow created this interesting pattern on our patio,” she said.
Have a photo you'd like to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
LIZ CARLSON, SUBMITTED PHOTO
WEATHER
Waves breach the wall in the 7100 block of First Avenue on Saturday.
Have a photo you'd like to share? Send it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Winter scene
Colette Sanneman snapped this photo in March 2019 in the town of Brighton.
newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
COLETTE SANNEMAN, SUBMITTED PHOTO
kenosha harbor.JPG
Sarah Potts submitted this photo of the Kenosha Harbor.
newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SARAH POTTS, SUBMITTED PHOTO
morning coffee.jpg
Jeff Puterbaugh submitted this photo of the Coffee Pot restaurant, 4914 Seventh Ave. gleaming in the glow of its neon light.
newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
JEFF PUTERBAUGH, SUBMITTED PHOTO
SIMMONS ISLAND VIEW
Jeff Puterbaugh submitted this photo taken on Simmons Island.
Have a photo you'd like to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
JEFF PUTERBAUGH, submitted PHOTO
carol beach.jpg
Jeff Puterbaugh submitted this photo taken at Carol Beach in December.
newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
JEFF PUTERBAUGH, SUBMITTED PHOTO
packer fan 2.jpg
Colleen Flynn, a loyal Packer fan her entire life, surprised her Bear-fan husband, Daniel, during the holiday season by redecorating their family Christmas tree as a full-on “Packer tree.” “I’m very lucky my husband has such a good sense of humor,” she said. “We had decorated the tree early in December, but the Friday before Christmas, before he returned home from work, I had redecorated our tree.”
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Waves crashing
Brian Barbour took this photo of waves crashing in the Kenosha harbor during a storm in October.
Have a photo you'd like to share? Send it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY BRIAN BARBOUR
NORTHSIDE LIBRARY GINGERBREAD HOUSES
Adalin Bareika frosts graham crackers as she assembles a gingerbread house. Youths made gingerbread houses with Susannah Gilbert, teen and family engagement librarian, at the Kenosha Public Library’s Northside Branch on Friday.
Have a photo you'd like to share? Send it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Brian Passino
Winter Break Kids Open Studio
Josephine Banick studies the snowflake she is decorating while taking part in the Winter Break Kids Open Studio Friday at Kenosha Public Museum. During the event, children ages 3 and older could explore the themes and materials seen in the works on view in the museum and make their own works of art.
PAUL WILLIAMS
Photo of the Day Jan4
Sofia Mayer holds an ornament marking Christmas 2019 while marking the holiday in Los Vegas last month. Her grandmother told this photo.
John Sloca
Photo of Day Jan3
Members of Kenosha’s Women in Motion did a Yule Dance at Simmons Beach to mark the start of 2020 on New Year’s Day. The group is a local dance troupe that formed in the fall of 2016. It performs dances together in the community.
John Sloca
NEW YEAR LIBARY
Gunther Garrison, 4, wears a pair of 2020 glasses as he works on a project during the “Noon Year’s Eve” party at the Southwest Library on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Treeface image
This image of a face formed after a branch was removed from an oak tree on the Vagnoni’s front yard. It has remained for over 8 years now.
John Sloca
